TECNO Mobile releases CAMON CM – First Full Screen Display Smartphone

TECNO, a premier mobile phone brand under TRANSSION Holdings, has released its first frameless full-screen display smartphone – TECNO CAMON CM. The device is the latest in the CAMON Series family and reemphasizes the brand’s knack for designing high-end smartphones with sophisticated cameras.

While chronicling the brand’s growth and sheer market dominance, Eric Liu, Brand Manager of TECNO Mobile, Nigeria highlighted the company’s efforts to make revolutionary smartphones that will usher smartphone enthusiasts into an era of endless possibilities on the mobile devices and exceptional photography experiences. In his words, “the smartphone has been reinvented and OEMs globally are always on the lookout for the next big thing to talk about. At TECNO, we take pride in our ability to understand and meet our consumers’ needs, and eventually surpass their expectations.”

With the CAMON CM, TECNO has delivered a very stylish full-screen display smartphone. The full view display device produces an immersive experience when consuming videos, reading books, capturing images or even surfing the Internet. The frameless device simplifies multitasking and offers users an opportunity to split their screen (18:9 screen support single window 1:1 split-screen operating with only one step) so that they can handle more than one task while still being able to see more on either of the split windows.

Though it is a common belief that full-view display screens are more susceptible to damage. However, on the CAMON CM, that idea has been negotiated with a 2.5D corning third glass, which does not only ensure that users enjoy better visual effects from the screen but also safeguards it from cracks and delivers smoother touching.

“In accordance with consumers’ preferences, we are gradually becoming camera driven and this trend is evident in the camera-centric designs of our smartphones. Adopting our strategy of ‘think globally, act locally’, we are able to understand our consumers’ preferences and provide them with every support necessary to ensure that they canexpress themselves wholeheartedly” Eric added.

Speaking about the exclusive sales and partnership with TECNO Mobile, the Managing Director of 3C Hub Mr. Xia Song stated “we are excited about our partnership with TECNO and the opportunity to launch the CAMON CM with them. As always, we always strive to deliver superior smartphone retail services to end-users thus, signing an exclusive partnership for the launch of the CAMON CM is a big deal for us.”

Selfies have just gotten a jig with the CAMONCM’s 13MP front camera module that delivers exceptional HDR portrait with night shot algorithm that lifts weak light, reduces noise in single frame and captures clearer night shots. Users can adjust the super bright flash of the front camera by pressing the screen to introduce just the right amount of light required to produce a stunning photo.

Similarly, the rear camera dons the same camera rating and its 4-LED ring flash is optimized to fill light till it reaches a more balanced light filling before producing any shot.

With 3 colours of city blue, midnight black and champagne gold, booking of the CAMON CM will run from January 10th to 14th while, first sales will follow between January 15th to 20th at 8 selected 3C Hubs across the country. The designated outlets – Ikeja, Apapa, Mushin, Owerri, Artillery 2, Umuahia, Abuja and Enugu will service early bird consumers and reward them with exclusive Manchester City gift bags.

See more images from the launch below:

Follow us TECNO News Hub Facebook Twitter TECNO Community

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content