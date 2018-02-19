BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Ugandan Hip Hop act Ajo addresses African Identity with New Music Video “Nuba” | Watch on BN

19.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Off his forthcoming African Reality album, Ugandan hip hop act Ajo releases the second single tiltled Nuba.

Nuba is a song about African Identity. This song refocuses the attention on self-worth and acceptance of who we are as Africans from skin colour to mental tenacity. It points out some of the outstanding characters in African History such as Shaka of the Zulu Kingdom, Mansa Musa of the Mali Empire, Kabalega of the Bunyoro Kingdom, Emorimori of Teso among others.

Nuba video was shot by Christopher Kobel of Clumsy Media while the audio was produced by award winning music producer, Nase Avatar from Uganda.

Hit Play below!

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija