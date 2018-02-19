Ugandan Hip Hop act Ajo addresses African Identity with New Music Video “Nuba” | Watch on BN

Off his forthcoming African Reality album, Ugandan hip hop act Ajo releases the second single tiltled Nuba.

Nuba is a song about African Identity. This song refocuses the attention on self-worth and acceptance of who we are as Africans from skin colour to mental tenacity. It points out some of the outstanding characters in African History such as Shaka of the Zulu Kingdom, Mansa Musa of the Mali Empire, Kabalega of the Bunyoro Kingdom, Emorimori of Teso among others.

Nuba video was shot by Christopher Kobel of Clumsy Media while the audio was produced by award winning music producer, Nase Avatar from Uganda.



