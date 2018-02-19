Orezi unveils New Company “Ghen Ghen Music”

BellaNaija

Nigerian singer Orezi is breaking new grounds this year with the unveiling of his company Gehn Gehn Music.

Orezi, whose pace and consistency in the Nigerian music scene has sustained his relevance and growing net worth, will be using his company as a platform to create better opportunities for upcoming music talents in Nigeria. According to him;

This company is for me and every upcoming artiste out there, Gehn Gehn Music will be signing artistes in the nearest future. Thanks to Sprisal Entertainment and Culbeed Music which helped in shaping me over the years to who I am today

