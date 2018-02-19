Toke Makinwa shares story of Woman whose Husband Forged her Death Certificate to Relocate to US with Mistress

Toke Makinwa, on her Twitter, has shared a story a friend sent to her.

It’s a heartbreaking story, and you have to wonder to what depths human wickedness can reach.

The woman in the story said she’s married with 4 children, and has always felt her husband is the best man in the world.

About a year ago, she discovered her husband was seeing another woman. When she challenged him, he apologised.

However, recently, she found in his car US visas belonging to her husband and his mistress.

In her husband’s visa application form, he wrote that his wife was late. Attached to the form was her death certificate, along with a marriage certificate with his mistress.

Read the full story below:

My friend sent me this and I’ve just been staring at this weak and confused, this world is something else pic.twitter.com/vUtBlQmHUQ — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 19, 2018