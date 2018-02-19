Toke Makinwa shares story of Woman whose Husband Forged her Death Certificate to Relocate to US with Mistress

Toke Makinwa, on her Twitter, has shared a story a friend sent to her.
It’s a heartbreaking story, and you have to wonder to what depths human wickedness can reach.
The woman in the story said she’s married with 4 children, and has always felt her husband is the best man in the world.
About a year ago, she discovered her husband was seeing another woman. When she challenged him, he apologised.
However, recently, she found in his car US visas belonging to her husband and his mistress.
In her husband’s visa application form, he wrote that his wife was late. Attached to the form was her death certificate, along with a marriage certificate with his mistress.
Read the full story below:
— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 19, 2018
household enemies. madam you have to be extremely careful because if he can forge your death certificate there is no telling the length he’ll go to fux you up. now that you know you have to plan strategically he wont see it coming. a case of the pit he dug for you he will fall inside.
After all is said and done. please GET OUT OF THERE WITH YOUR KIDS!!!!!!
The way this story has blown though; he will definately see it coming
Nobody fills gas in nigeria…This story sounds fabricated jare.Toke and attention sha…
This story is possible o. I watched a story on I’D channel where a doctor based in the US faked a divorce certificate to prove that he had divorced is wife of 20yrs who had two kids for him; all the while the wife thought she was married to a loving husband. This was done to bring in and marry his mistress. He married the mistress and had two kids with her while his wife never knew. How did the wife find out? Unfortunately, the guy was in an accident and in a coma, the wife went to the hospital and the wife/mistress was there. Na so katakana bust. Men are very wicked; we just have to pray to God to give us a husband who is compassionate o.
Just because you don’t do it doesn’t mean everyone in Nigeria doesn’t.
Well, My father did it, only he didn’t go as far as submitting a death certificate for my mum. But applied for visa with his mistress and listed me as one of their kids. Human beings can be wicked. My mum had to run away with me.
cant she get gas for her generator? i mean….
this happens more often than is reported ..men and women do lie to their new love interest that their spouses are deceased or divorced and what not…this matter is simple ..forward a complaint letter to the embassy asap and attach those documents and your valid marriage certificate as well as full family pictures and they will cancel the visas and perhaps ask for a meeting ..but as you are doing this better pack and move your kids also ..because he might make that death wish com true on you
The heart of man is desperately wicked.
Death certificate means you’re a dead woman walking. I mean, everyday you eat anything from his hands puts you at risk.
1. Get a lawyer
2. Report to the embassy tomorrow
3. Report to the police end of next week
4. Start silently acquiring all property documentation he/you both have TODAY. if he has not already sold them in exchange for visa/your death certificate. But be prepared to walk away with nothing when it comes to finances.
5. A day before family meeting, Take your kids away to any wealthy relative who has high fence and security preferably out of state and ask them to stay there for 1 month or two while you sort out yourself.
6. Call family meeting and report him
The family meeting should be the last step because some oloriburuku people would try and sway you with forgiveness gibberish.
5. Expose him on social media. Please, put his face and name and the evidence out there.
6. Consider yourself a widow henceforth.
This story is making me shiver. Chai. Four kids.
And the fact that you even thought you were “married to the best man in the world” must have made it all the more shocking. If he was a bad husband before, it may not have been so scary. But this…oh my goodness, i can’t deal.
She did well by returning the forms where she found them. I would ve destroyed the passports right away after making copies.
I would then think of what to do next.
I wouldn’t have left the original documents.
She should go to a reputable law firm with the pieces of evidence she has and allow them institute a legal action against her husband… She could sue for bigamy, Then under section Chapter 38 of the Criminal code:
Obtaining Property by false pretences; Cheating.
She could sue for cheating …. In the main time… She should move out of her husband’s house and be on her toes.