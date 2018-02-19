BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2018 EE British Academy Film Awards | #BAFTAs

19.02.2018 at By 5 Comments

The  2018 EE British Academy Film Awards held tonight at Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (February 18) in London, England.

The event was attended by several stars and you may have noticed that most of the attendees at the 2018 BAFTAs are wearing black. The fashion choice is a sign of solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, which was created to raise awareness about gender inequality, abuse of power and harassment.

Stars that attended the event include Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Salma Hayek, Andrea Riseborough, Natalie Dormer, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Roberts, Ruth Wilson, Helena Bonham Carter, Lily James, Karen Gillan, Lupita Nyong’o, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Gary Oldman, Toby Jones, Octavia Spencer, Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Haley Bennett, Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, Hugh Grant, Rebecca Ferguson and more.

See photos from the premiere below.

***

Ladies First

Lupita Nyong’o

Jennifer Lawrence

Angelina Jolie

Octavia Spencer

Letitia Wright

AJ Odudu

Emma Roberts

Sally Hawkins

Ruth Wilson

Leslie Bibb

Greta Gerwig

Haley Bennett

Julie Walters

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Salma Hayek

Allison Janney

Natalie Dormer

Saoirse Ronan

Margot Robbie

Lily James

Rebecca Ferguson

Rachel Weisz

Naomie Harris

The Gents

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Orlando Bloom

Dennis Quaid

Daniel Kaluuya

Former Vice President of the United State Al Gore

Will Poulter

Patrick Stewart

Nicholas Hoult

Gary Oldman

Coupled Up

Jamie Bell (L) and Kate Mara

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Chiwetel Ejiofor (L) and Frances Aaternir

Helena Bonham Carter (R)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/David M. Benett | Jeff Spicer | Dave J Hogan |

5 Comments on BN Red Carpet Fab: 2018 EE British Academy Film Awards | #BAFTAs
  • Red February 19, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Goodness Gracious, please tell me this isn’t a Nigerian! https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/GettyImages-919966206.jpg Chei! 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ Didn’t she get the Memo?! Tufiakwa!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Marie Antoinette February 19, 2018 at 9:51 am

    AJ Odudu, shame! Such inappropriate outfit. 👎🏾

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Joy E. Ojo February 19, 2018 at 10:18 am

    That is, I thought it was only my eyes seeing such nonsense.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Baby gurl February 19, 2018 at 10:53 am

    BN that’s not Emma Watson. It’s Emma Roberts. I was so happy Allison Janney won best supporting actress. Her performance was pure gold!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Aare farmland February 19, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Gotta love Sally Hawkins, hopefully she wins the big one. She chooses are roles wisely and comes out with some memorable performances.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija