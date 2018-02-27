“Running Lagos State Employment Trust Fund is the least risky endeavour I have undertaken” – Akintunde Oyebode on Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs brings us the story of a young Nigerian gentleman who is at the helm of an agency that ensures that young businesses domiciled in Lagos access funds to grow their businesses amongst other functions.

Akintunde Oyebode is a trained Economist, passionate about sustainable development, sustainable finance and youth unemployment. He began his career as a Research Assistant at the Lagos Business School, and spent over a decade in various banking roles with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Akin is the pioneer Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), established to provide financial support to residents of Lagos State, for job and wealth creation and to tackle unemployment.

Watch:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>