Women Taking Charge!🙌 Lagos Chapter of NIPR hosts First Gender Equality Summit | Thursday, March 8th

The Lagos State Chapter, the leading branch of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, is set to host the maiden gender equality assembly tagged: Strong Tender & Empowered Women’s Summit (STEWS), marking the International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2018 at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The free-to-attend Summit themed Women taking charge, good for all is aimed at articulating and aggregating a collective voice to build momentum for gender equality, women empowerment and effective implementation of the new Sustainable Development Goals. It will engage feminists, professional women, government, academia, corporate organizations, women’s associations, NGOs and the Media.

Date: Thursday, March 1st, 2018

Time: 10.00 am

Venue: Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, 13/15, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking of the Summit, the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of NIPR, Olusegun McMedal, said the initiative is a strategic move by the Chapter to accelerate the momentum for the call for women empowerment and deepen the Institute’s feminist’s scorecard. According to him, “The Summit is a viable platform to bring key stakeholders to discuss issues and strategies to enhance women’s emancipation in Nigeria and it’s expected to issue a Communiqué at the end of the plenary to engage the government”.

He added that “the Summit is targeted at women in higher, intermediate and lower occupations including students. For the build-up, leading women in corporate, political, religious and entertainment have been invited to share advice and tips on how to transcend social, economic and political challenge against women. Students of the School of Media and Communications, PAN Atlantic University, University of Lagos, and Covenant University have also been invited to share stories of women who inspire them to escalate the discuss”.

Former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service and Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals PLC, Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, is expected to deliver the keynote address. Distinguished panelists include the Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola, Founder and President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Joe Okei-Odumakin, Chairman, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Committee, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Lawal and Social Entrepreneur and Founder/CEO, Rise Networks, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji.

Leading corporates and women’s association supporting the event include African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO), Shell, GTBank, FCMB, Diamond Bank, BellaNaija, Exquisite Elegance and Brand Communicator; the leading marketing communications journal in Nigeria.

For participation and sponsorship enquiries, please call: 08033225251, 08129610429 or email us at info@lagos-nipr.org.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is the not-for-profit umbrella body of professional Public Relations practitioners chartered to regulate as well as direct its development and the practice.

Media Contacts:

Olusegun McMedal | 08033225251 | mcmedals@live.com

Thelma Okoh | 08129610429 | okohct@gmail.com

Bellanaija is a media partner for Strong Tender & Empowered Women’s Summit

