BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Don’t Miss the Next Ignite GLA Monthly Fellowship themed Speak the Word | Saturday, March 3rd

27.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

Ignite GLAAfter a very successful conference, ‘The Journey to the Manifestation 2018’, Ignite GLA is back on track with our monthly meetups! Join us for our first fellowship in 2018 themed ‘Speak the Word: Declaration, Courage and Community’. Genesis 1:3 (NIV) says “And God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light.” We see from this verse that God was vocal about what He wanted and it came to be by His declaration.

Furthermore, we might be going through certain situations or may have received a word from God for someone but we end up not speaking up because of fear or uncertainty. Join Ignite GLA as we discuss the importance of being courageous to make declarations over our lives, circumstances, the Nation etc and how our speaking up can affect the community around us. Ighiwiyisi will be joining us and it will be an amazing time fellowshipping with believers, there will also be physical refreshments served after the spiritual refreshment. Feel free to invite your friends, colleagues, families, we look forward to seeing you there!

Date: Saturday, March 3rd, 2018
Time: 4.00 pm
Venue: Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi.

Ignite is the youth fellowship of Guiding Light Assembly. We are the young members of the GLA family – young men and women in business, young couples, young entrepreneurs; all young Christians who love Jesus and are trying to figure out how to live the Word in an increasingly complicated world. We meet on the first Saturday of every month to gist with the Holy Spirit, ask a lot of questions and to find out what He has to say about our everyday issues.

For more information, kindly contact us at info@ignitegla.org or ignite@gmail.com. We are also on various social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook and on the blog: www.ignitegla.org

——————————————————————————————————————–
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

2 Comments on Don’t Miss the Next Ignite GLA Monthly Fellowship themed Speak the Word | Saturday, March 3rd

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija