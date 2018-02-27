BellaNaija

Ava DuVernay, Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Billy Dee Williams celebrated at the 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

27.02.2018

Anika Noni Rose & Omari Hardwick

The 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards held over the weekend at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Presented as part of the industry’s awards season, the American Black Film Festival Honors celebrates individuals of African descent who have made distinguished contributions to American culture through their work.

The event was hosted by Cedric The Entertainer.

This year, Billy Dee Williams received the Hollywood Legacy Award, the Industry Visionary Award recipient was Ava DuVernayOmari Hardwick received the Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award and Tiffany Haddish was given the Rising Star Award at the ceremony.

See the red carpet photos below.

Issa Rae

Yvonne Orji

Tiffany Haddish

Angela Bassett

Kimberly Elise

Keesha Sharp

Regina Hall

Sope Aluko

Anika Noni Rose

Tracee Elis Ross

Ruth E. Carter

Vanessa Williams

Debra Lee

Melissa Ford

Tichina Arnold

DeWanda Wise

Bianca Lawson

Lisa Nicole Carson

LisaRaye McCoy

Dionne Farris

:April Reign

Joia John

Sydelle Noel

Shaun Robinson

Antoinette Robertson

Dawn-Lyen Gardner

Elise Neal

Tank

Laz Alonso

Lil Rel Howery

Deon Cole

Cory Hardict

Ernie Hudson

Charlie Wilson

Dennis Haysbert

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett

  • chai February 27, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    the camera is bad making them all look tired and oily

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • Didi February 28, 2018 at 12:10 am

      I was going to say. They all look somehow :/

      Love this! 2
Tune Of The Day

