Connect with Top Beauty Professionals, Network & Shop at The Beauty Souk by Eventful | March 17th & 18th

Eventful is delighted to bring to you the 2nd edition of the Beauty Souk, a niche fair for beauty enthusiasts.

This 2-day fair powered by Diamond Bank will showcase a wide range of professionals and practitioners in the beauty space, and provide industry observers and participants the opportunity to learn, network and shop in one marketplace.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be hosted on a 2-Day experience into the wonders and secrets of beauty and more…

Admission is absolutely FREE!

Check out our Instagram for more information.

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, March 17th & 18th, 2018.

Time: 10 am – 8 pm daily.

Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, off Ahmadu Bello Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For Enquiries: 09096982112, 08034829961.

———————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content