BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Aimed at Ending Violence against Women & Girls, Heartminders Societal Advancement Initiative holds Annual Sensitization Walk

27.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Heartminders Action Against Rape and Sexual AbuseHeartminders Societal Advancement Initiative this past weekend held her annual sensitization walk and campaign against rape tagged HAAROSA. Heartminders Action Against Rape and Sexual Abuse (HAAROSA)’s aim is to raise public awareness and increase political will and resources for preventing and ending all forms of violence against women and girls in all parts of the country.

Hundreds of people converged at the National Museum Onikan by Awolowo road in Lagos on Saturday, February 24th, walking together on the streets from Onikan to TBS-Campos-Igbosere to sensitize the general public about the menace, what to do when it happens and available helplines, to empower survivors, their friends, families and supporters, and to break the silence.

This sensitization walk themed ‘My strength is not for hurting’ was led by Hon. Segun Olulade, member Lagos state House of Assembly representing Epe constituency II, rape advocates Ayodeji Osowobi from Stand to end rape (STER), Kathlyn Eyitemi, Antonia Ojenagbon and a host of others.

The highlight of the event was a painting done by the ‘Createves’,- a group of three young artists who uses their paints to campaign against rape and sexual abuse.

Lending our voices against this menace was a huge success.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

1 Comments on Aimed at Ending Violence against Women & Girls, Heartminders Societal Advancement Initiative holds Annual Sensitization Walk

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija