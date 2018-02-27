BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Red Carpet Photos! Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Basset at the Premiere of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

27.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Last night, Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time premiered in Los Angeles and the cast; Oprah Winfey, Storm Reid and Reese Witherspoon led the red carpet alongside celebrities such as Ellen Pompeo, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and Angela Bassett.

A Wrinkle in Time has been tagged as one of the biggest movies of the year – with a dynamic cast also featuring Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and Zach Galifinakis. The film is based on the 1962 novel, that tells the story of a young girl who sets off on a quest to find her father with the help of three astral travelers.

Ava DuVernay who is directing the film, is making history as the first female black director to helm a film with a budget of over $100 million.

See photos below:

Tracee Ellis Ross

Oprah Winfrey

Ava DuVernay

Yara Shahidi

Tessa Thompson

Angela Bassett

Mindy Kaling

Storm Reid

Reese Witherspoon

Janelle Monae

Meagan Good

Issa Rae

Chris Pine

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Bellamy Young

Salma Hayek

Ellen Pompeo

Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Fola Evans-Akingbola

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Christopher Pol, Kevin Winter

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija