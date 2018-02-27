Red Carpet Photos! Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Basset at the Premiere of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Last night, Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time premiered in Los Angeles and the cast; Oprah Winfey, Storm Reid and Reese Witherspoon led the red carpet alongside celebrities such as Ellen Pompeo, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and Angela Bassett.

A Wrinkle in Time has been tagged as one of the biggest movies of the year – with a dynamic cast also featuring Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and Zach Galifinakis. The film is based on the 1962 novel, that tells the story of a young girl who sets off on a quest to find her father with the help of three astral travelers.