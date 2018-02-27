BellaNaija

27.02.2018

My New Single "Ire" is Dedicated to my Late Sister - Adekunle Gold

Nigerian Urban Highlife singer Adekunle Gold has revealed that his latest single Ire is dedicated to the memory of his late sister, Busayo.

At the end of the video, a typewriter is showing typing the word “For Busayo“. Adekunle Gold disclosed this morning that Busayo, his younger sister, died in 2011 as a result of heart complications.

He also decoded the part in the video where a little girl was dancing around him, explaining that the girl symbolizes Busayo, who never left his side.

He posted the throwback photo above and wrote on his Instagram page;

“For Busayo”
Who is Busayo?
I’ve been getting this question a lot. Busayo is my sister. We lost her in 2011 to a Heart Complication. I’m fiercely protective of my family but I didn’t think I could skip out one of my favorite memories or people in life.
Busayo was symbolically represented by the little girl skipping around me in the video as that is who she was in real life.
She never left my side, matter of fact, she was my younger twin. We looked alike and she could sing for the whole of AFRICA.
In my heart, I believe I sing for the both of us; It was only right that I dedicated the video to her memory…
#decodingire#ire

  • ProudNigerian February 27, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Adekunle that song deep! May God continue to console you and may you continue to SOAR!

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Ec February 27, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    I also wondered who Busayo was.
    Wow!

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • lalamia February 27, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    sad and sweet at the same time.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • o February 27, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Awwww she looks exactly like him.

    Love this! 16 Reply
