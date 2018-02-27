SMWLagos 2018: Social Media Week Lagos Day 2! See the Schedule & Register to Attend

Social Media Week Lagos 2018 started yesterday! There are lots of exciting events all week so make sure you’re a part of one of these events for what could possibly be a life-changing experience for you.
To register, click here to visit the Schedule Page on the SMW Lagos official website, click the event you are interested in, click register and sign up.
To get the VIP experience or buy a Campus Pass for any of the events, click here.
Here’s the Schedule for Tuesday, February 27
**
- 8:30 am
Rise & Flow (Yoga Practice)
Nnenna Azike, Nsa Emodi
- 9:00am
Digital Disrupt: How Technology Is Changing The Insurance Industry
Moses Dickson, Seye Olurotimi and Ayodeji Sunday
Facebook Stats: Why Nigeria Is On The Radar
Bra Willy
Running A Business On YouTube
Teju Ajani and Dimma Umeh
Social Media 101: Big Data & Technology for the Healthcare Industry
- 10:30am
Mindful Coloring & Awareness
Destination Next: Making Lagos The Innovation Capital Of Africa
Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Oluyomi Ojo, Nkem Okocha, Akintunde Oyebode, Olumide Soyombo
Artificial Intelligence & The Future of Work In Nigeria
Emeka Okoye
Making Sense of a World In Motion w/ Segun Agbaje, CEO GTBank
Ubuntu: The African Concept of Community Meetup
- 10:45am
Decisive Advantage
Akinlabi Akinbulumo and Adaora Mbelu-Dania
- 12:00pm
5-Day Meditation Challenge
Baingor Joiner
NXT Level Conversations
Connecting The Dots: Hospitality, Social Media & The Customer Experience
Kayode Abass, Omolara Adagunodo, Iyadunni Gbadebo, Wonuola Lamidi, Obianuju Onyia, Anthony Shishler
Digital Transformation: Does Your Business Have What It Takes To Survive In The Digital Age?
Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, Akin Ayodele, Akin Banuso, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, Soromfe Uzomah
What Are Our Children Doing Online?
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Charles Odii, Lanre Olusola, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Idris Bello Osagie, Olayinka Somoye
The Role Of Technology In Delivering Investment Solutions
Ifeayin Amah, Nicholas Okoye
- 1:00pm
Yoga for Beginners
Nsa Emodi
Sustainable Tourism: A Tool For Community Development
David Atabo, Nnenna Fakoya-Smith, Sikemi Ifederu, Ugochi Oluigbo, ‘Funmi Oyatogun
Building Authority And Influence Online By Writing Ebooks
Edirin Edewor, Nnanke Essien
- 1:30pm
Edtech: The Revolution Of Learning In Africa
Adetunji Adegbesan, Joseph Agunbiade, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Nkemdilim Begho, Folawe Omikunle, Dele Tejuoso
Exponential Technologies For Our Collective Future
Toks Bakare, Uchechukwu Okolie, Jumoke Sanwo
Smartphone Photography Workshop
Abdulsalam Hamza, Torera Idowu, Olorunfemi Obasa
- 2:00pm
artHERE
Maka Maka Sam-Ejehu
- 2:30pm
Aromatherapy: Essential Oils For Calm & Better Focus
Kemi Bawa-Allah
Reviews Without Borders: Books, Social Media & Community
Chude Jideonwo and Unekwu Nwaezeapu
3:00pm
A PPP Model That Works: The CodeLagos Case Study DeRemi Atanda
Obafela Bank-Olemoh, Sadiq Mohammed, Modupe Adefeso Olateju, Pedro Omontuemhen, Adebayo Sanni
Disruptive Journalism & New Media How Can We Leverage On The Diaspora To Create More Tech Jobs In Nigeria?
Leye Makanjuola, Cynthia I. Mukendy, Gossy Ukanwoke
BBC News Pidgin Minute Workshop
Fahd Abdulmalik, Joshua Akinyemi, Usifo Omozokpea, Faith Oshoko, Adejuwon Soyinka
Stay Hairducated – The Art Of Styling Natural Hair
Olori Supergal
- 4:00pm
DIY Fundraising: All You Need To Know About Online Fundraising
Oreoluwa Lesi and Katja Schiller Nwator
- 4:30pm
Movement For Total Body Relaxation Digital Design & Business Success
Evans Akanno, Ogeh Ezeonu, Habeeb Sanni
Harassment In The Information Age – Rising Above Cyber Bullying
Skales, Lilian Afegbai, Ubi Franklin, Kelvin ‘Radiokelv’ Ibrahim, Evelyn Ngugi and Uriel Ngozi Oputa
The Power Of Storytelling In Driving Social Change
Toyin Adesola, Joel Benson, Arit Okpo, Remi Owadokun, Niniola Soleye and Wana Udobang
Help! Can Nigeria Meet My Travel Needs?
Omolara Adagunodo and Dikko Nwachukwu
- 5:00pm
What’s Next For Fashion Retail in Africa?
Funmi Daniel, Shola Akinlade, Olusola Amusan, Sophia Ike-Onu, Oroma Itegboje and Timilehin Tikolo
- 5:30pm
The Individual African Traveler As A Value Creator In The Community
Kazeem Abayomi, Philip Akesson, Monisola Baruwa, Zainob Fashola, Rosemary Okoli and Kemi Onabanjo
- 6:00pm
Driving Travel Decisions And Building Symbiotic Communities
Sam Adeleke, Bukky Akomolafe, Michael Balogun, Ayeni Ekundayo, Temitayo Ige and Yejide Runsewe
The Kick – Football & Technology
Segun Agbede, Akin Alabi, Amobi Ezeaku, Victor Ikpeba, Tega Onojaife and Asisat Oshola