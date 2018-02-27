BellaNaija

#SMWLagos 2018: Social Media Week Lagos Day 2! See the Schedule & Register to Attend

27.02.2018

Social Media Week Lagos 2018 started yesterday! There are lots of exciting events all week so make sure you’re a part of one of these events for what could possibly be a life-changing experience for you.

To register, click here to visit the Schedule Page on the SMW Lagos official website, click the event you are interested in, click register and sign up.

To get the VIP experience or buy a Campus Pass for any of the events, click here.

Here’s the Schedule for Tuesday, February 27

**

  • 8:30 am

Rise & Flow (Yoga Practice)
Nnenna Azike, Nsa Emodi

  • 9:00am

Digital Disrupt: How Technology Is Changing The Insurance Industry
Moses Dickson, Seye Olurotimi and Ayodeji Sunday

Facebook Stats: Why Nigeria Is On The Radar
Bra Willy

Running A Business On YouTube
Teju Ajani and Dimma Umeh

Social Media 101: Big Data & Technology for the Healthcare Industry

  • 10:30am

Mindful Coloring & Awareness

Destination Next: Making Lagos The Innovation Capital Of Africa
Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Oluyomi Ojo, Nkem Okocha, Akintunde Oyebode, Olumide Soyombo

Artificial Intelligence & The Future of Work In Nigeria
Emeka Okoye

Making Sense of a World In Motion w/ Segun Agbaje, CEO GTBank

Ubuntu: The African Concept of Community Meetup

  • 10:45am

Decisive Advantage
Akinlabi Akinbulumo and Adaora Mbelu-Dania

  • 12:00pm

5-Day Meditation Challenge
Baingor Joiner

NXT Level Conversations

Connecting The Dots: Hospitality, Social Media & The Customer Experience
Kayode Abass, Omolara Adagunodo, Iyadunni Gbadebo, Wonuola Lamidi, Obianuju Onyia, Anthony Shishler

Digital Transformation: Does Your Business Have What It Takes To Survive In The Digital Age?
Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, Akin Ayodele, Akin Banuso, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, Soromfe Uzomah

What Are Our Children Doing Online?
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Charles Odii, Lanre Olusola, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Idris Bello Osagie, Olayinka Somoye

The Role Of Technology In Delivering Investment Solutions
Ifeayin Amah, Nicholas Okoye

  • 1:00pm

Yoga for Beginners
Nsa Emodi

Sustainable Tourism: A Tool For Community Development
David Atabo, Nnenna Fakoya-Smith, Sikemi Ifederu, Ugochi Oluigbo, ‘Funmi Oyatogun

Building Authority And Influence Online By Writing Ebooks
Edirin Edewor, Nnanke Essien

  • 1:30pm

Edtech: The Revolution Of Learning In Africa
Adetunji Adegbesan, Joseph Agunbiade, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Nkemdilim Begho, Folawe Omikunle, Dele Tejuoso

Exponential Technologies For Our Collective Future
Toks Bakare, Uchechukwu Okolie, Jumoke Sanwo

Smartphone Photography Workshop
Abdulsalam Hamza, Torera Idowu, Olorunfemi Obasa

  • 2:00pm

artHERE
Maka Maka Sam-Ejehu

  • 2:30pm

Aromatherapy: Essential Oils For Calm & Better Focus
Kemi Bawa-Allah

Reviews Without Borders: Books, Social Media & Community
Chude Jideonwo and Unekwu Nwaezeapu

3:00pm

A PPP Model That Works: The CodeLagos Case Study DeRemi Atanda
Obafela Bank-Olemoh, Sadiq Mohammed, Modupe Adefeso Olateju, Pedro Omontuemhen, Adebayo Sanni

Disruptive Journalism & New Media How Can We Leverage On The Diaspora To Create More Tech Jobs In Nigeria?
Leye Makanjuola, Cynthia I. Mukendy, Gossy Ukanwoke

BBC News Pidgin Minute Workshop
Fahd Abdulmalik, Joshua Akinyemi, Usifo Omozokpea, Faith Oshoko, Adejuwon Soyinka

Stay Hairducated – The Art Of Styling Natural Hair
Olori Supergal

  • 4:00pm

DIY Fundraising: All You Need To Know About Online Fundraising
Oreoluwa Lesi and Katja Schiller Nwator

  • 4:30pm

Movement For Total Body Relaxation Digital Design & Business Success
Evans Akanno, Ogeh Ezeonu, Habeeb Sanni

Harassment In The Information Age – Rising Above Cyber Bullying
Skales, Lilian Afegbai, Ubi Franklin, Kelvin ‘Radiokelv’ Ibrahim, Evelyn Ngugi and Uriel Ngozi Oputa

The Power Of Storytelling In Driving Social Change
Toyin Adesola, Joel Benson, Arit Okpo, Remi Owadokun, Niniola Soleye and Wana Udobang

Help! Can Nigeria Meet My Travel Needs?
Omolara Adagunodo and Dikko Nwachukwu

  • 5:00pm

What’s Next For Fashion Retail in Africa?
Funmi Daniel, Shola Akinlade, Olusola Amusan, Sophia Ike-Onu, Oroma Itegboje and Timilehin Tikolo

  • 5:30pm

The Individual African Traveler As A Value Creator In The Community
Kazeem Abayomi, Philip Akesson, Monisola Baruwa, Zainob Fashola, Rosemary Okoli and Kemi Onabanjo

  • 6:00pm

Driving Travel Decisions And Building Symbiotic Communities
Sam Adeleke, Bukky Akomolafe, Michael Balogun, Ayeni Ekundayo, Temitayo Ige and Yejide Runsewe

The Kick – Football & Technology
Segun Agbede, Akin Alabi, Amobi Ezeaku, Victor Ikpeba, Tega Onojaife and Asisat Oshola

 

