#JumiaSMW2018: Rose Umane of BellaNaija to speak alongside Toju Foyeh, Adebayo Oke-Lawal on “Social Media vs E-Commerce…Where is the Real Money?” | March 1st

27.02.2018

The Social Media Week season is upon us guys. This year’s edition of SMW Lagos 2018 themed “Closer” is aimed at exploring the intensifying conflict between community and individualism. The conversation will bring together a diversity of perspectives to discuss the most productive ways to harness these forces to drive innovation, improve consumer experiences and bring people together.

 

Powered by Jumia Nigeria, Rose Umane, the head of the Business Development team at BellaNaija will be speaking on the “Social Media vs E-Commerce…Where is the Real Money” panel alongside Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture, Toluwaloju Olowofoyeku of Toju Foyeh, Elendu Otis of Lentis Hub, Olamide Bada of Jumia Food. This panel will be moderated by Ojuola Asuquo and is powered by Jumia.

Date: Thursday, March 1st, 2018
Time: 10.30 am
Venue: Landmark Events Centre, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For updates and more, make sure you to follow Jumia Nigeria on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

See you there!

