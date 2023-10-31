2023 Sustainability Table Discourse: Mobilizing Finance for SDGs and Sustainable Prosperity

In a world grappling with critical environmental challenges, climate change, and sustainability, the 2023 Sustainability Table Discourse Series (STS) is poised to bring together thought leaders, policymakers, and business figures to tackle pressing policy issues. These include decarbonization strategies, financing timely climate action, and creating ecosystems to address climate change, environmental, and SDGs-related concerns.

Now in its seventh year, dedicated to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and propelling the transition toward a circular economy, the 2023 Sustainability Table Discourse will center its discussions on the imperative need to mobilize finance for the achievement of the SDGs.

A Gathering of Influential Voices

This event, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature distinguished speakers, including Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kwara First Lady Olufolake Abdul Razaq, Isiaq Salako, the Minister of State for Environment and Ecological Management, Akintunde Oyebode, the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development of Ekiti State, and various key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

Mohamad Darwish, CEO of IHS (Nigeria) Limited, and Olumide Lala, CEO of the Climate Finance and Investment Accelerator funded by the UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), among other stakeholders, will also share insights.

A Vision for Prosperity

The theme of this year’s discourse is “Sustainability to Prosperity: Mobilizing Finance for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” Kayode Olaniyan, the convener of the Sustainability Table and Principal Consultant at Avantgarde, expressed that the event goes beyond rhetoric. It aims to attract capital and impact investments into sustainable projects, focusing on integrating ESG principles into funding strategies for maximum returns.

The Imperative of Investment

Nigeria faces an annual funding gap of $10 billion to meet the SDGs, as estimated by the United Nations. The SDGs represent a global call to action, aiming to end poverty and inequality, protect the planet, and ensure health, justice, and prosperity for all.

Olaniyan emphasized the urgency of mobilizing finance to achieve the SDGs while emphasizing Nigeria’s potential for socio-economic prosperity when aligned with these goals.

Speaking with journalists on the upcoming launch of his book “Not a Just Tick in the Box,” which is one of the activities at the STS 2023, Olaniyan stated that the book is a compelling journey into the heart of sustainable business practices.

This transformative body of work challenges individuals, businesses, and stakeholders to go beyond superficial corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts and intentionally integrate sustainability into their core strategies. Through engaging narratives and illustrative examples, Olaniyan illustrates that sustainability is not a mere checkbox exercise but a profound reorientation towards economic prosperity while upholding environmental and social responsibility. This book bridges the gap between profit and the planet, urging readers to embrace a transformative journey that harmonizes business success with a better, more responsible, and environmentally conscious future.

Sponsors and Partners

The STS 2023 is sponsored by IHS (Nigeria) Limited, a subsidiary of IHS Towers, the fifth largest independent multinational TowerCo globally. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IHS) in October 2021, demonstrating the potential of a Nigerian-rooted company, its sustainability strategy is guided by the UN Global Compact.

IHS’s sustainability strategy is structured around four pillars: Ethics and governance, Environment and climate change, Education and economic growth, and People and communities. The company has invested over $100 million in its Project Green initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 50% across its network of 16,000 sites in Nigeria by 2030. Other sponsors of the Sustainability Table Discourse 2023 include Ekiti State Government, Clarence Gate Investment Limited, and ACIOE (an advisory services firm) amongst other partners.

The Sustainability Table is convened by Avantgarde Innovation and Technology Services Limited, an environmental and sustainability one-stop shop. To register, please follow the link here. For more information, please visit their website.

