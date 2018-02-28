BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Want to gain Admission to an American University in 2018? Get All your Questions Answered on Thursday, March 1st

28.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Experience extraordinary opportunities and unparalleled support in a top tier American University! Study in a top 100 University and work while you study! No SAT/ACT/ GMAT/ GRE required for admissions! You also stand a chance to obtain a post-study work visa and get enroled in a career development program!

Apply to any of the Universities below for August/May 2018 intake:

  • University of Central Florida, Orlando
  • Florida International University, Miami
  • Auburn University, Alabama
  • University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas
  • University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina
  • Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge     
  • Adelphi University, New York
  • American University, Washington DC
  • University of the Pacific, California
  • The University of Illinois in Chicago
  • Auburn University Montgomery

Courses available include Public Health, Health Sciences, General Psychology, Biomedical Engineering, Project Management Engineering Management, Computer Science, Architectural Engineering,   Finance, Accounting, Economics, Global And International Relations, MBA and many more.

Selma Toohey, Recruitment Manager from the US will be conducting interviews in Lagos.

To find out more and register to talk to a representative please visit https://studyinusa.typeform.com/to/E1Sm2l

Date: Thursday, March 1st, 2018.
Time: 11.00 am – 1.00 pm.
Venue: BCIE Lagos Office,  95, Adeniyi Jones, Opposite Harmony Estate, Ikeja, Lagos.

Contact BCIE for further details and to book an appointment now!
Mobile: 080-8336-9670
Email: shorelight_nigeria@bcie.co.uk

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

1 Comments on Want to gain Admission to an American University in 2018? Get All your Questions Answered on Thursday, March 1st
  • dat9jagirl February 28, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Registration Link’s doesn’t work

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija