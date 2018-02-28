SMWLagos 2018: Social Media Week Lagos Day 3! See the Schedule & Register to Attend

Social Media Week Lagos 2018 started on Monday! There are lots of exciting events all week so make sure you’re a part of one of these events for what could possibly be a life-changing experience for you.
To register, click here to visit the Schedule Page on the SMW Lagos official website, click the event you are interested in, click register and sign up.
To get the VIP experience or buy a Campus Pass for any of the events, click here.
Here’s the Schedule for Wednesday, February 28
- 8:00am
Morning Stillness (Guided Meditation) – Offline
Baingor Joiner
- 9:00am
Maximize Your – ROA Turning Likes into Dollars – Panel
Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru, Teju Ajani, Bizzle Osikoya
Tech-Village Square: What’s Hot, What’s Not – Panel
Wale Ayeni, Barbara Iyayi, Nnena Nkongho, Chika Nwobi, Eloho Omame, Seni Sulyman
Digitalk: Fire Your Shots – Speakeasy
Gladys Nwachukwu, Michael Nwayemike
Email Marketing & Lead Nurturing: Generate, Engage, And Convert – Masterclass
Omodara Adediran, Ayeni Ekundayo, Deola Kayode, Abayomi Joseph Ojo
- 9:30am
Breakfast@360 SMW Edition: Can Regulating Social Media Bring Us Closer – Off Campus
Chika Ochonogor, David U. Ole, Jide Taiwo
- 10:00am
Social Media, WordPress & Online Marketing… Is My Business Representing? – Off Campus
Dotun Babatunde, Olubunmi Fajuyigbe, Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa
- 10:30am
Mindfulness & The Art Of Being Present – Offline
Oyinda Fakeye
Paid In Full: Fixing Music Rights for Artists – Panel
The Future Of Selling In Africa: New Customers & New Locations – Panel
Seun Abolaji, Bayo Adedeji, Tunji Meshioye, Segun Ogunlana, Ized Uanikhehi
Financial Inclusion Leveraging On Social Reputation – Speakeasy
Bade Adesemowo, Daphne Akatugba, Mudiaga Ogboru
Creatives In Tech Meet Up – Meet Up
Yoanna “Pepper” Chikezie, Fisayo Fosudo, Henry Ikoh, Adedayo Laketu
- 10:45am
Video Editing 101: How To Create An ‘About Us’ Video – Masterclass
Eniola Abumere, Adenike O. Adebayo-Esho, Stella Maris Ikelionwu
- 11:00am
The Future of Payment: Understanding The True Cost Of Digitization – Off Campus
Lexi Novitske, Oo Nwoye, Edmund Olotu, Tunde Salimonu
- 11:30am
The Freelance Economy: Technology, Jobs, And The Future Of Work – Off Campus
Moses Dickson, Kate Douglas, Keji Giwa
- 12:00pm
5-Day Meditation Challenge – Offline
Baingor Joiner
NXT Level Conversations – Talks
Breaking The Bubble Of Online Investing – Panel
Segun Akintemi, Onyeka Akumah, Tunji Andrews, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Subomi Plumptre
Merge – The Closing Gap Between Technology And Humanity – Panel
Wayne Bishop, Dozie Okafor
Changing The Game: Artists as Leaders – Talks
- 1:00pm
Self Massage: Hand Reflexology _ Offline
Joyce Busari
Feminism & The Nigerian Kitchen – Panel
Chef Benedict, Alex Oke, Adaobi Okonkwo, Yetty Williams
Improvisational Theatre: Improving Your Spontaneity At Work – Masterclass
Courage Chinokwetu, Oghenerunor Edjerunuketa, Esinet Okunrotifa, bdulai-Apotieri Oluwadamilola, Olarewaju Samuel
- 1:30pm
How Podcasts Close The Gap Between Individuals & Businesses – Panel
Samuel VII Adeoye, Segun Akiode, Mercy Frank, John Obidi, Dayo Samuel
Show Me The Money: Making Subscription Revenue Models Work For African Media – Panel
Shola Akinlade, Elizabeth Amkpa, Jason Njoku, Linda Ochugbua, Emmanuel Quartey, JJC Skillz
The Artist as a Brand…Defining Your Value – Panel
Technology & Agribusiness: Why The Future Of Farming Is Not Farming – Speakeasy
Usman Ali Lawan, Africanfarmer Mogaji
Merge: Closing The Gap Meetup – Meetup
- 2:00pm
How To Craft and Sell Your Brand Story – Masterclass
Bayo Adelaja
- 2:15pm
Business Model Canvas … The 9 Building Blocks of a Successful Business Model
- 2:30pm
Aromatherapy: Essential Oils For Sleep & Relaxation – Offline
Kemi Bawa-Allah
Kitchen Wars: Battle of the Sexes – Speakeasy
- 3:00pm
Harnessing The Power of Influencers For Brand Growth – Panel
Frederik Obasi
Mans Not Hot – How Radio and Radio Personalities Still Pioneer Pop Culture – Panel
Building Lasting Customer Relationships Within Communities – Speakeasy
Tola Obi, Lilian Williams
- 4:00pm
Now That We Have Your Attention: Maximising Local & Global Interest In African Food – Speakeasy
Olamide Bada, Lola Emeruwa, Imoteda HITK, Ada Osakwe, Ozoz Sokoh
The Marketplace: Make Money Through Your Creativity – Off Campus
Temitope Ekundayo, Ayomidotun Freeborn, Ayoade Joseph Funminiyi
- 4:30pm
Yoga Unwind (Yoga Practice) – Offline
Baingor Joiner
Making Money From Creativity – Panel
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Ngozi Aderibigbe, Niyi Akinmolayan, Isaac Emokpae, Bizzle Osikoya
Prenups For Artists: When Bands Agree to Disagree – Panel
Digital Marketing Analytics, Media Planning & Buying – Speakeasy
Princewill Ejirika, Henry Igwe
- 5:00pm
Aesthetically Pleasing: The Art of Plating Your Food – Masterclass
Imoteda HITK
- 6:00pm
Time Mastery: Getting More Out of 24 Hours – Off Campus
Oyinda Fakeye, Olu Ogunlela
AFRIKA21 Digital Sound Klash – Meetup