SMWLagos 2018: Social Media Week Lagos Day 3! See the Schedule & Register to Attend

Social Media Week Lagos 2018 started on Monday! There are lots of exciting events all week so make sure you’re a part of one of these events for what could possibly be a life-changing experience for you.

To register, click here to visit the Schedule Page on the SMW Lagos official website, click the event you are interested in, click register and sign up.

To get the VIP experience or buy a Campus Pass for any of the events, click here.

Here’s the Schedule for Wednesday, February 28

**

8:00am

Morning Stillness (Guided Meditation) – Offline

Baingor Joiner

9:00am

Maximize Your – ROA Turning Likes into Dollars – Panel Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru, Teju Ajani, Bizzle Osikoya Tech-Village Square: What’s Hot, What’s Not – Panel Wale Ayeni, Barbara Iyayi, Nnena Nkongho, Chika Nwobi, Eloho Omame, Seni Sulyman Digitalk: Fire Your Shots – Speakeasy Gladys Nwachukwu, Michael Nwayemike Email Marketing & Lead Nurturing: Generate, Engage, And Convert – Masterclass Omodara Adediran, Ayeni Ekundayo, Deola Kayode, Abayomi Joseph Ojo 9:30am Breakfast@360 SMW Edition: Can Regulating Social Media Bring Us Closer – Off Campus Chika Ochonogor, David U. Ole, Jide Taiwo 10:00am Social Media, WordPress & Online Marketing… Is My Business Representing? – Off Campus Dotun Babatunde, Olubunmi Fajuyigbe, Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa 10:30am Mindfulness & The Art Of Being Present – Offline Oyinda Fakeye Paid In Full: Fixing Music Rights for Artists – Panel The Future Of Selling In Africa: New Customers & New Locations – Panel Seun Abolaji, Bayo Adedeji, Tunji Meshioye, Segun Ogunlana, Ized Uanikhehi Financial Inclusion Leveraging On Social Reputation – Speakeasy Bade Adesemowo, Daphne Akatugba, Mudiaga Ogboru Creatives In Tech Meet Up – Meet Up Yoanna “Pepper” Chikezie, Fisayo Fosudo, Henry Ikoh, Adedayo Laketu 10:45am Video Editing 101: How To Create An ‘About Us’ Video – Masterclass Eniola Abumere, Adenike O. Adebayo-Esho, Stella Maris Ikelionwu 11:00am The Future of Payment: Understanding The True Cost Of Digitization – Off Campus Lexi Novitske, Oo Nwoye, Edmund Olotu, Tunde Salimonu 11:30am The Freelance Economy: Technology, Jobs, And The Future Of Work – Off Campus Moses Dickson, Kate Douglas, Keji Giwa 12:00pm 5-Day Meditation Challenge – Offline Baingor Joiner NXT Level Conversations – Talks Breaking The Bubble Of Online Investing – Panel Segun Akintemi, Onyeka Akumah, Tunji Andrews, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Subomi Plumptre Merge – The Closing Gap Between Technology And Humanity – Panel Wayne Bishop, Dozie Okafor Changing The Game: Artists as Leaders – Talks 1:00pm Self Massage: Hand Reflexology _ Offline Joyce Busari Feminism & The Nigerian Kitchen – Panel Chef Benedict, Alex Oke, Adaobi Okonkwo, Yetty Williams Improvisational Theatre: Improving Your Spontaneity At Work – Masterclass Courage Chinokwetu, Oghenerunor Edjerunuketa, Esinet Okunrotifa, bdulai-Apotieri Oluwadamilola, Olarewaju Samuel 1:30pm How Podcasts Close The Gap Between Individuals & Businesses – Panel Samuel VII Adeoye, Segun Akiode, Mercy Frank, John Obidi, Dayo Samuel Show Me The Money: Making Subscription Revenue Models Work For African Media – Panel Shola Akinlade, Elizabeth Amkpa, Jason Njoku, Linda Ochugbua, Emmanuel Quartey, JJC Skillz The Artist as a Brand…Defining Your Value – Panel Technology & Agribusiness: Why The Future Of Farming Is Not Farming – Speakeasy Usman Ali Lawan, Africanfarmer Mogaji Merge: Closing The Gap Meetup – Meetup 2:00pm How To Craft and Sell Your Brand Story – Masterclass Bayo Adelaja 2:15pm Business Model Canvas … The 9 Building Blocks of a Successful Business Model 2:30pm Aromatherapy: Essential Oils For Sleep & Relaxation – Offline Kemi Bawa-Allah Kitchen Wars: Battle of the Sexes – Speakeasy 3:00pm Harnessing The Power of Influencers For Brand Growth – Panel Frederik Obasi Mans Not Hot – How Radio and Radio Personalities Still Pioneer Pop Culture – Panel Building Lasting Customer Relationships Within Communities – Speakeasy Tola Obi, Lilian Williams 4:00pm Now That We Have Your Attention: Maximising Local & Global Interest In African Food – Speakeasy Olamide Bada, Lola Emeruwa, Imoteda HITK, Ada Osakwe, Ozoz Sokoh The Marketplace: Make Money Through Your Creativity – Off Campus Temitope Ekundayo, Ayomidotun Freeborn, Ayoade Joseph Funminiyi 4:30pm Yoga Unwind (Yoga Practice) – Offline Baingor Joiner Making Money From Creativity – Panel Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Ngozi Aderibigbe, Niyi Akinmolayan, Isaac Emokpae, Bizzle Osikoya Prenups For Artists: When Bands Agree to Disagree – Panel Digital Marketing Analytics, Media Planning & Buying – Speakeasy Princewill Ejirika, Henry Igwe 5:00pm Aesthetically Pleasing: The Art of Plating Your Food – Masterclass Imoteda HITK 6:00pm Time Mastery: Getting More Out of 24 Hours – Off Campus Oyinda Fakeye, Olu Ogunlela AFRIKA21 Digital Sound Klash – Meetup