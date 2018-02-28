BellaNaija

#SMWLagos 2018: Social Media Week Lagos Day 3! See the Schedule & Register to Attend

Social Media Week Lagos 2018 started on Monday! There are lots of exciting events all week so make sure you’re a part of one of these events for what could possibly be a life-changing experience for you.

To register, click here to visit the Schedule Page on the SMW Lagos official website, click the event you are interested in, click register and sign up.

To get the VIP experience or buy a Campus Pass for any of the events, click here.

Here’s the Schedule for Wednesday, February 28

**

  • 8:00am

Morning Stillness (Guided Meditation)  – Offline

Baingor Joiner

  • 9:00am

Maximize Your – ROA Turning Likes into Dollars – Panel

Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru, Teju Ajani, Bizzle Osikoya

Tech-Village Square: What’s Hot, What’s Not – Panel

Wale Ayeni, Barbara Iyayi, Nnena Nkongho, Chika Nwobi, Eloho Omame, Seni Sulyman

Digitalk: Fire Your Shots – Speakeasy

Gladys Nwachukwu, Michael Nwayemike

Email Marketing & Lead Nurturing: Generate, Engage, And Convert – Masterclass

Omodara Adediran, Ayeni Ekundayo, Deola Kayode, Abayomi Joseph Ojo

  • 9:30am

Breakfast@360 SMW Edition: Can Regulating Social Media Bring Us Closer – Off Campus

Chika Ochonogor, David U. Ole, Jide Taiwo

  • 10:00am

Social Media, WordPress & Online Marketing… Is My Business Representing? – Off Campus

Dotun Babatunde, Olubunmi Fajuyigbe, Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa

  • 10:30am

Mindfulness & The Art Of Being Present – Offline

Oyinda Fakeye

Paid In Full: Fixing Music Rights for Artists – Panel

The Future Of Selling In Africa: New Customers & New Locations – Panel

Seun Abolaji, Bayo Adedeji, Tunji Meshioye, Segun Ogunlana, Ized Uanikhehi

Financial Inclusion Leveraging On Social Reputation – Speakeasy

Bade Adesemowo, Daphne Akatugba, Mudiaga Ogboru

Creatives In Tech Meet Up – Meet Up

Yoanna “Pepper” Chikezie, Fisayo Fosudo, Henry Ikoh, Adedayo Laketu

  • 10:45am

Video Editing 101: How To Create An ‘About Us’ Video – Masterclass

Eniola Abumere, Adenike O. Adebayo-Esho, Stella Maris Ikelionwu

  • 11:00am

The Future of Payment: Understanding The True Cost Of Digitization – Off Campus

Lexi Novitske, Oo Nwoye, Edmund Olotu, Tunde Salimonu

  • 11:30am

The Freelance Economy: Technology, Jobs, And The Future Of Work – Off Campus 

Moses Dickson, Kate Douglas, Keji Giwa

  • 12:00pm

5-Day Meditation Challenge – Offline

Baingor Joiner

NXT Level Conversations – Talks

Breaking The Bubble Of Online Investing – Panel

Segun Akintemi, Onyeka Akumah, Tunji Andrews, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Subomi Plumptre

Merge – The Closing Gap Between Technology And Humanity – Panel

Wayne Bishop, Dozie Okafor

Changing The Game: Artists as Leaders – Talks

  • 1:00pm

Self Massage: Hand Reflexology _ Offline

Joyce Busari

Feminism & The Nigerian Kitchen – Panel

Chef Benedict, Alex Oke, Adaobi Okonkwo, Yetty Williams

Improvisational Theatre: Improving Your Spontaneity At Work – Masterclass

Courage Chinokwetu, Oghenerunor Edjerunuketa, Esinet Okunrotifa, bdulai-Apotieri Oluwadamilola, Olarewaju Samuel

  • 1:30pm

 

How Podcasts Close The Gap Between Individuals & Businesses – Panel

Samuel VII Adeoye, Segun Akiode, Mercy Frank, John Obidi, Dayo Samuel

Show Me The Money: Making Subscription Revenue Models Work For African Media – Panel

Shola Akinlade, Elizabeth Amkpa, Jason Njoku, Linda Ochugbua, Emmanuel Quartey, JJC Skillz

The Artist as a Brand…Defining Your Value – Panel

Technology & Agribusiness: Why The Future Of Farming Is Not Farming – Speakeasy

Usman Ali Lawan, Africanfarmer Mogaji

Merge: Closing The Gap Meetup – Meetup

  • 2:00pm

How To Craft and Sell Your Brand Story – Masterclass

Bayo Adelaja

  • 2:15pm

Business Model Canvas … The 9 Building Blocks of a Successful Business Model 

  • 2:30pm

Aromatherapy: Essential Oils For Sleep & Relaxation – Offline

Kemi Bawa-Allah

Kitchen Wars: Battle of the Sexes – Speakeasy

  • 3:00pm

Harnessing The Power of Influencers For Brand Growth – Panel

Frederik Obasi

Mans Not Hot – How Radio and Radio Personalities Still Pioneer Pop Culture – Panel

Building Lasting Customer Relationships Within Communities – Speakeasy

Tola Obi, Lilian Williams

  • 4:00pm

Now That We Have Your Attention: Maximising Local & Global Interest In African Food – Speakeasy

Olamide Bada, Lola Emeruwa, Imoteda HITK, Ada Osakwe, Ozoz Sokoh

The Marketplace: Make Money Through Your Creativity – Off Campus

Temitope Ekundayo, Ayomidotun Freeborn, Ayoade Joseph Funminiyi

  • 4:30pm

Yoga Unwind (Yoga Practice) – Offline

Baingor Joiner

Making Money From Creativity – Panel

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Ngozi Aderibigbe, Niyi Akinmolayan, Isaac Emokpae, Bizzle Osikoya

Prenups For Artists: When Bands Agree to Disagree – Panel

Digital Marketing Analytics, Media Planning & Buying – Speakeasy

Princewill Ejirika, Henry Igwe

  • 5:00pm

Aesthetically Pleasing: The Art of Plating Your Food – Masterclass

Imoteda HITK

  • 6:00pm

Time Mastery: Getting More Out of 24 Hours – Off Campus 

Oyinda Fakeye, Olu Ogunlela

AFRIKA21 Digital Sound Klash – Meetup

