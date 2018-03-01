SMWLagos 2018: Social Media Week Lagos Day 4! See the Schedule & Register to Attend

Social Media Week Lagos 2018 started on Monday! There are lots of exciting events all week so make sure you’re a part of one of these events for what could possibly be a life-changing experience for you.
To register, click here to visit the Schedule Page on the SMW Lagos official website, click the event you are interested in, click register and sign up.
To get the VIP experience or buy a Campus Pass for any of the events, click here.
Here’s the Schedule for Thursday, March 1
- 8:30am
Rise & Flow (Yoga Practice) – Offline
Nnenna Azike
- 9:00am
Millennials And Money: How The Social Media Generation Interacts With Finance – Panel
Jolaoluwa Ayeye, Chijioke Dozie, Odunayo Eweniyi, Anny Robert, Arese Ugwu
Technology And Improving Governance – What Citizens Need To Know – Panel
‘Yemi Adamolekun
Unlocking Health Communication Gateways With Digital Tools – Speakeasy
Lawal Bakare
- 9:30am
Barcode Thursday – Off Campus
- 10:00am
The Impact Of Digital Music Distribution On Empowering Indie & Upcoming Artistes – Off Campus
Oye Akideinde, Foza Fawehinmi, Muna Martin, Ruggedman Michael Stephens
Legal Clinic For ICT Businesses – Off Campus
- 10:30am
Mindset Principles for Joyful People – Offline
Asia Esanwa, Hauwa Ojeifo
Citizens, Government & Technology: Making Government Better & The Office Of The Citizen Panel
Selling on Social Media vs E-commerce – Where’s The Real Money? – Panel
Olamide Bada, Otis Elendu, Toju Foyeh, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Ehinomen Rose Umane
Stanbic IBTC – Financial servicing in the social age – Panel
Building Your Digital Empire – Offline
Abiola Fabio, Ubi Franklin, Laura ikeji, Sound Sultan
- 11:00am
Revaluating Mentorship In The Digital Age: Blueprint & Prospects For Mentees & Mentors – Off Campus
Onaivi Dania, Remi Owadokun
- 12:00pm
5-Day Meditation Challenge – Offline
Baingor Joiner
NXT Level Conversations: BellaNaija Style in Conversation with Lisa Folawiyo – Talk
Mazzi Odu
Using Film & Social Media To Influence Public Discourse & Engagement – Masterclass
Innovating On The Edge Of Innovation: Growing Startups In An Avant-garde Sector – Panel
SMWLagos Techaholics 2018: Policy Activists & Technology Growth – Speakeasy
Ishola Adebayo, Oluwamayowa Oshidero
- 12:30pm
Bringing Government Closer To Citizens – Masterclass
Closer To Your Customers: Building Customer Relationships That Drive Repeat Sales – Off Campus
Ayo Dawodu
- 1:00pm
Yoga When There’s No Time (Yoga Practice)- Offline
Nsa Emodi
The Business of Style – Ideas, Influence & Income – Panel
Mary Edoro, Aderonke Adefalujo, Ozinna Anumudu, Stephanie Coker, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Tajé Prest, Kehinde Smith
- 1:30pm
Battling Violent Extremism in Nigeria – Panel
Get Paid! – Hustler To Pan-African Mogul! – Panel
Kola Aina, Sarah Codjo, Shade Ladipo, Sonia Mugabo, Michael Femi Simeon
What I’ve Learned From Posting Photos Of My Girlfriend On Social Media – Speakeasey
Charles Isidi
- 2:00pm
Fashion Portfolio Reviews – Meetup
Ademilola Aderemi, Alaezi Akpuru, Olufolajimi Ilesanmi, Mary Ann Oghiorumua
Digital Romance: Love And Relationships In The Era Of Social Media – Off Campus
Vien 007, Fola Akinmolayan, Iceberg Slim, Osi Suave
- 2:15pm
Personal Corporate Branding For Senior Leaders And Executives – Masterclass
Claudine Moore
- 2:30pm
Self Massage: Foot Reflexology – Offline
Kemi Bawa-Allah
Postcrossing: Cultural Exchange Through Postcards – Talk
Pelu Awofeso, Nnenna Fakoya-Smith, Raphael James, Chuck Nwachukwu
- 3:00pm
Digital Superheroes – Panel
Funke Akindele, Mark Angel, Chidi Anyina, Temitayo Ige, Bowo Odunsi
Youth & Battling Violent Extremism Via Social Media – Panel
Closer To The North East – Speakeasy
Creatives Connect: Building Tribes & Impact Through Digital Influence – Off Campus
Ifeoma Amadi, Edirin Edewor, Akah Nnani, John Obidi, Jennifer Uloko, Adewale Yusuf
- 3:30pm
Social Media, Promoting Culture Through Live Events – Panel
Emeka Ebeniro, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Malaika Toyo
4:00pm
How Youth Can Deploy Social Media To Counter Violent Extremism – Masterclass
- 4:30pm
Movement For Total Body Relaxation – Offline
Leveraging Technology For Young People’s Sexual And Reproductive Health And Rights – Panel
Dr. Omasanjuwa Edun, Joel Ogunsola, Chidinma Onuoha, Rhoda Robinson – Panel
Training The Next Generation Of Creatives & Digital Specialists – Creating High Skilled Jobs – Panel
Banke Alawaye, Gbenga Bada, Florence Olumodimu, Funke Osae-Brown
Blush-Free Conversations On Love, Sex, And Relationships In The Digital World – Speakeasy
Fiona Nzingo
Building Networks Online – Speakeasy
Yets Asika, Yemisi Ilo
- 5:00pm
Reducing The Suicide Rate In Nigeria, One Post At A Time – Off Campus
Mofiyinfoluwa Oyeobu, MD, Victor Ugo
REdressing Africa – Panel
Yoanna “Pepper” Chikezie, Ginikachi Eloka, Ifeyinwa Ojekwe, Innocent Udeogu
- 5:45pm
Your Handle Or Your Life? Protecting Your Productivity, Happiness & Relationship – Masterclass
Chude Jideonwo, Adaora Mbelu-Dania
- 6:00pm
Enhancing Home Grown Food Potential: The Agric-Tech Fusion Need – Panel
Onyeka Akumah, Ayodeji Balogun, Deola Kayode , Abolaji Osilowo
Games Night For Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs – Meetup
Marvis, Miriam Nwosah
- 7:00pm
The Media & Pop Culture Meet Up: Igniting Creative Minds Through Synergy – Off Campus
Moet Abebe, VJ Adams, Daddy Freeze, Maria Okanrende, Bizzle Osikoya, Ill Rymz