SMWLagos 2018: Social Media Week Lagos Day 4! See the Schedule & Register to Attend

Social Media Week Lagos 2018 started on Monday! There are lots of exciting events all week so make sure you’re a part of one of these events for what could possibly be a life-changing experience for you.

To register, click here to visit the Schedule Page on the SMW Lagos official website, click the event you are interested in, click register and sign up.

To get the VIP experience or buy a Campus Pass for any of the events, click here.

Here’s the Schedule for Thursday, March 1

8:30am

Rise & Flow (Yoga Practice) – Offline

Nnenna Azike

9:00am

Millennials And Money: How The Social Media Generation Interacts With Finance – Panel

Jolaoluwa Ayeye, Chijioke Dozie, Odunayo Eweniyi, Anny Robert, Arese Ugwu

Technology And Improving Governance – What Citizens Need To Know – Panel

‘Yemi Adamolekun

Unlocking Health Communication Gateways With Digital Tools – Speakeasy

Lawal Bakare

9:30am

Barcode Thursday – Off Campus

10:00am

The Impact Of Digital Music Distribution On Empowering Indie & Upcoming Artistes – Off Campus

Oye Akideinde, Foza Fawehinmi, Muna Martin, Ruggedman Michael Stephens

Legal Clinic For ICT Businesses – Off Campus

10:30am

Mindset Principles for Joyful People – Offline

Asia Esanwa, Hauwa Ojeifo

Citizens, Government & Technology: Making Government Better & The Office Of The Citizen Panel

Selling on Social Media vs E-commerce – Where’s The Real Money? – Panel

Olamide Bada, Otis Elendu, Toju Foyeh, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Ehinomen Rose Umane

Stanbic IBTC – Financial servicing in the social age – Panel

Building Your Digital Empire – Offline

Abiola Fabio, Ubi Franklin, Laura ikeji, Sound Sultan

11:00am

Revaluating Mentorship In The Digital Age: Blueprint & Prospects For Mentees & Mentors – Off Campus

Onaivi Dania, Remi Owadokun

12:00pm

5-Day Meditation Challenge – Offline

Baingor Joiner

NXT Level Conversations: BellaNaija Style in Conversation with Lisa Folawiyo – Talk

Mazzi Odu

Using Film & Social Media To Influence Public Discourse & Engagement – Masterclass

Innovating On The Edge Of Innovation: Growing Startups In An Avant-garde Sector – Panel

SMWLagos Techaholics 2018: Policy Activists & Technology Growth – Speakeasy

Ishola Adebayo, Oluwamayowa Oshidero

12:30pm

Bringing Government Closer To Citizens – Masterclass

Closer To Your Customers: Building Customer Relationships That Drive Repeat Sales – Off Campus

Ayo Dawodu

1:00pm

Yoga When There’s No Time (Yoga Practice)- Offline

Nsa Emodi

The Business of Style – Ideas, Influence & Income – Panel

Mary Edoro, Aderonke Adefalujo, Ozinna Anumudu, Stephanie Coker, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Tajé Prest, Kehinde Smith

1:30pm

Battling Violent Extremism in Nigeria – Panel

Get Paid! – Hustler To Pan-African Mogul! – Panel

Kola Aina, Sarah Codjo, Shade Ladipo, Sonia Mugabo, Michael Femi Simeon

What I’ve Learned From Posting Photos Of My Girlfriend On Social Media – Speakeasey

Charles Isidi

2:00pm

Fashion Portfolio Reviews – Meetup

Ademilola Aderemi, Alaezi Akpuru, Olufolajimi Ilesanmi, Mary Ann Oghiorumua

Digital Romance: Love And Relationships In The Era Of Social Media – Off Campus

Vien 007, Fola Akinmolayan, Iceberg Slim, Osi Suave

2:15pm

Personal Corporate Branding For Senior Leaders And Executives – Masterclass

Claudine Moore

2:30pm

Self Massage: Foot Reflexology – Offline

Kemi Bawa-Allah

Postcrossing: Cultural Exchange Through Postcards – Talk

Pelu Awofeso, Nnenna Fakoya-Smith, Raphael James, Chuck Nwachukwu

3:00pm

Digital Superheroes – Panel

Funke Akindele, Mark Angel, Chidi Anyina, Temitayo Ige, Bowo Odunsi

Youth & Battling Violent Extremism Via Social Media – Panel

Closer To The North East – Speakeasy

Creatives Connect: Building Tribes & Impact Through Digital Influence – Off Campus

Ifeoma Amadi, Edirin Edewor, Akah Nnani, John Obidi, Jennifer Uloko, Adewale Yusuf

3:30pm

Social Media, Promoting Culture Through Live Events – Panel

Emeka Ebeniro, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Malaika Toyo

4:00pm

How Youth Can Deploy Social Media To Counter Violent Extremism – Masterclass

4:30pm

Movement For Total Body Relaxation – Offline

Leveraging Technology For Young People’s Sexual And Reproductive Health And Rights – Panel

Dr. Omasanjuwa Edun, Joel Ogunsola, Chidinma Onuoha, Rhoda Robinson – Panel

Training The Next Generation Of Creatives & Digital Specialists – Creating High Skilled Jobs – Panel

Banke Alawaye, Gbenga Bada, Florence Olumodimu, Funke Osae-Brown

Blush-Free Conversations On Love, Sex, And Relationships In The Digital World – Speakeasy

Fiona Nzingo

Building Networks Online – Speakeasy

Yets Asika, Yemisi Ilo

5:00pm

Reducing The Suicide Rate In Nigeria, One Post At A Time – Off Campus

Mofiyinfoluwa Oyeobu, MD, Victor Ugo

REdressing Africa – Panel

Yoanna “Pepper” Chikezie, Ginikachi Eloka, Ifeyinwa Ojekwe, Innocent Udeogu

5:45pm

Your Handle Or Your Life? Protecting Your Productivity, Happiness & Relationship – Masterclass

Chude Jideonwo, Adaora Mbelu-Dania

6:00pm

Enhancing Home Grown Food Potential: The Agric-Tech Fusion Need – Panel

Onyeka Akumah, Ayodeji Balogun, Deola Kayode , Abolaji Osilowo

Games Night For Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs – Meetup

Marvis, Miriam Nwosah

7:00pm

The Media & Pop Culture Meet Up: Igniting Creative Minds Through Synergy – Off Campus

Moet Abebe, VJ Adams, Daddy Freeze, Maria Okanrende, Bizzle Osikoya, Ill Rymz