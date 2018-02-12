BBNaija: Khloe wins Head of House Challenge!

The Head of House challenge for the third week in the Big Brother Naija house held a few minutes ago, and from the three qualified finalists – Khloe, BamBam and Ifuennada – Khloe emerged the winner.

If you’ve not been keeping up with Khloe, here’s what you should know about her:

If Khloe were a world leader, she would “stop university education” because she’s “real”, she doesn’t “sugar coat” and says it “the way it is”. What irritates you most in other people: Lies. What will you be bringing into the BB House: Drama. What will you do with the prize money: I want to start a foundation to empower street children. I also have like two movie scripts that I want to produce.

Khloe is paired with K.Brule and that means they are automatically safe from the upcoming evictions.

As HoH, Khloe gets to:

Choose a Housemate to share the lottery bedroom with

Save one pair of housemates up for eviction today and replace with another

Coordinate the housemates during tasks this week

Are you happy to see Khloe as Head of House?