BBNaija: Khloe wins Head of House Challenge!

The Head of House challenge for the third week in the Big Brother Naija house held a few minutes ago, and from the three qualified finalists – Khloe, BamBam and Ifuennada – Khloe emerged the winner.
If you’ve not been keeping up with Khloe, here’s what you should know about her:
If Khloe were a world leader, she would “stop university education” because she’s “real”, she doesn’t “sugar coat” and says it “the way it is”.
What irritates you most in other people: Lies.
What will you be bringing into the BB House: Drama.
What will you do with the prize money: I want to start a foundation to empower street children. I also have like two movie scripts that I want to produce.
Khloe is paired with K.Brule and that means they are automatically safe from the upcoming evictions.
As HoH, Khloe gets to:
- Choose a Housemate to share the lottery bedroom with
- Save one pair of housemates up for eviction today and replace with another
- Coordinate the housemates during tasks this week
Are you happy to see Khloe as Head of House?