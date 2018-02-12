BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BBNaija: Khloe wins Head of House Challenge!

12.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

The Head of House challenge for the third week in the Big Brother Naija house held a few minutes ago, and from the three qualified finalists – Khloe, BamBam and Ifuennada – Khloe emerged the winner.

If you’ve not been keeping up with Khloe, here’s what you should know about her:

If Khloe were a world leader, she would “stop university education” because she’s “real”, she doesn’t “sugar coat” and says it “the way it is”.

What irritates you most in other people: Lies.

What will you be bringing into the BB House: Drama.

What will you do with the prize money: I want to start a foundation to empower street children. I also have like two movie scripts that I want to produce.

Khloe is paired with K.Brule and that means they are automatically safe from the upcoming evictions.

As HoH, Khloe gets to:

  • Choose a Housemate to share the lottery bedroom with
  • Save one pair of housemates up for eviction today and replace with another
  • Coordinate the housemates during tasks this week

Are you happy to see Khloe as Head of House?

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija