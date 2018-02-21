Day One Friends & a Song from Toni Braxton… Here’s how Rihanna Celebrated her 30th Birthday 🎈

Rihanna‘s 30th birthday was yesterday, 20th of February, and the music star celebrated in style with her friends in New York.

For an intimate event, Rihanna hung out with some of her day one friends and she also got to meet one of her favorite people in the world – Toni Braxton.

According to reports from Pagesix.com,

RiRi celebrated her milestone birthday at the luxuriant Landmark Rooms with stars including Paris Hilton and Leonardo DiCaprio, who snuck into the party later. Also, there was Rihanna’s billionaire Saudi boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, whom sources say she looked “very close with” all night. Rihanna’s group shared a four-course meal at The Grill, before moving to the landmarked Pool space for the afterparty, where Braxton performed.

Rihanna posted a few photos from the fun night on the ‘gram.

She captioned one of the photos, “sturdiest night of all !!! surrounded by the people I love the most !!! 30 is already my favorite era.”.

For the event Rihanna was gorgeous and her usual stylish self in a purple statement top from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/badgirlriri