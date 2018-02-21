BellaNaija

Lupita Nyong’o sponsors 1,200 School Children to see #BlackPanther in Kenya

21.02.2018

Movie star Lupita Nyong’o has joined the #BlackPantherChallenge – an online challenge where people help children who can’t afford to see the movie ‘Black Panther’ to see it.

According to Lupita, she was able to help 1,200 children in Kisumu, Kenya, to see the movie with the help of her mother.

Lupita explains:

I joined the #BlackPantherChallenge and sponsored 1,200 schoolchildren to watch the film in Kisumu, Kenya with my mother’s help. I wanted kids from my hometown to see the positive images reflected in the film and superheroes that they can relate to on the big screen. No matter where you live, you can help make this happen for more children who can’t afford to see the movie.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/lupitanyongo

6 Comments on Lupita Nyong’o sponsors 1,200 School Children to see #BlackPanther in Kenya
  • olorire February 22, 2018 at 1:25 am

    why not help pay fees of some students

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Ottawa Queen February 22, 2018 at 1:56 am

      At least we can tell she’s starting somewhere. You, whose fees have you paid? Besides, you may not know if she handles such privately. Not everything must be publicized.

      Love this! 92
    • olorire February 22, 2018 at 3:07 am

      good point @ottawa queen…so far I have been able to pay fees of just 1 student I intend to do more when I earn more 🙂

      Love this! 30
    • tunmi February 22, 2018 at 3:22 am

      kids could also use some fun

      Love this! 49
  • Asake February 22, 2018 at 5:01 am

    Remember it is Kenya. They do have free education up to Secondary then they can apply for student’s loan from University

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Weezy February 22, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Aww! Meanwhile her mother is gorgeous!

    Love this! 8 Reply
