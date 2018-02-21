Kelechi Amadi-Obi kicks off VLog Series with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s 40th Birthday Photo Shoot Story | Watch on BN TV

Renowned photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi is going into videography and he has also kicked off his vlog series on his newly launched YouTube channel.

According to him, his vlogs will be an opportunity to see all the magic that happens behind his photo shoots as well as interesting stories about his journey from Lagos city to other parts of the world. The vlog shows the life of a creative.

In his first vlog, we are taken behind the scenes of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde‘s 40th birthday shoot.

This is a behind the scenes video of a photo shoot by Kelechi Amadi-Obi of Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. The idea was to shoot in and around a private jet to tell the story of her success. This was a shoot for Omotola on her 40th birthday.

Watch below.

