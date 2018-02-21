BellaNaija

Kelechi Amadi-Obi kicks off VLog Series with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s 40th Birthday Photo Shoot Story | Watch on BN TV

21.02.2018

Renowned photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi is going into videography and he has also kicked off his vlog series on his newly launched YouTube channel.

According to him, his vlogs will be an opportunity to see all the magic that happens behind his photo shoots as well as interesting stories about his journey from Lagos city to other parts of the world. The vlog shows the life of a creative.

In his first vlog, we are taken behind the scenes of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde‘s 40th birthday shoot.

This is a behind the scenes video of a photo shoot by Kelechi Amadi-Obi of Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. The idea was to shoot in and around a private jet to tell the story of her success. This was a shoot for Omotola on her 40th birthday.

  • Photoismypassion February 21, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Yaaaas!..I will surely subscribe..

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Abi February 22, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Love it! Would love to be photographed by this amazing Photographer one day 😘

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Wunmi February 22, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Waohhh this is too good.It’s just so easy to tell when someone is good at what they do,

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Bee February 22, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    surely enjoyed it. would go and subscribe right away

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • omomo February 22, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    how i shot omotola on a private jet can have an entirely different meaning

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Dr.N February 22, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      I know right?
      But I enjoyed this

      Love this! 5
