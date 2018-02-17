A 12 Year Journey- Freedom Foundation hosts Media to an Exclusive Screening of My Lagos Diaries



On Friday February 16th, Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit organization, presented its docu-series, My Lagos Diaries, to a select few members of press at FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos. Filmed in a diary-like format, My Lagos Diaries chronicles a 12-year journey embarked upon by Dr. Tony Rapu and Freedom Foundation to highlight the myriad struggles of residents of Lagos’ poorest communities.

Dr. Tony Rapu, a pastor and social reformer opined, ‘It is easy to take for granted the privileges we enjoy often forgetting that the difference between us and many of these poor people is just the exposure to education and opportunities we have been blessed with. That’s why it becomes a responsibility for those of us who have these privileges to create lasting opportunities for others, however small.’

My Lagos Diaries’ ultimate goal is to sensitize the general public about the struggles of these underprivileged persons while providing an opportunity for interested individuals and organizations to support Freedom Foundation’s vision via donations and funding.

The media screening officially launches the 13-episode documentary series, which will begin airing on Nigerian TV beginning on Saturday, February 24th . It will tell some of the real stories of rehabilitated prostitutes, armed robbers, drug addicts, beggars and other neglected individuals in the society. You can catch My Lagos Diaries on any of these stations at these times:

TVC – Sundays at 9:30pm

Ebonylife TV – Sundays at 3pm

AIT – Sundays at 6pm

Silverbird TV – Saturdays at 7:30pm

You can find out more about My Lagos Diaries and Freedom Foundation on www.freedomfoundationng.org

