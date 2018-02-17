BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Media Publishers, Bloggers, PR Consultants & Social Media Influencers at #OPANMC2018

17.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria, OPAN, Nigeria’s premier association of digital/new media publishers and entrepreneurs held its maiden Annual New Media Conference (#OPANMC2018) on February 6th, 2018, at the Wheatbaker hotel in Ikoyi-Lagos.

The Austyn Ogannah-led OPAN hosted some leading personalities across the media, politics and business sectors. They are Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Publisher/Editor-In-Chief TW Magazine, Bolaji Abdullahi – National Publicity Secretary, APC, Kola Olagbondiya – National Publicity Secretary, PDP, Richard Mofe-Damijo – Actor/former Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, Delta State, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Speaker Emeritus, Delta State House of Assembly, Mustapha Chike-Obi, Former MD, AMCON and Executive Vice Chairman, Alpha African Advisory, Chude Jideonwo – Founder of Joy, Inc., Ismaeel Ahmed, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Social Investments), Hakeem Adeniji-Adele – Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Nigeria, Ono Bello – New Media Entrepreneur, Founder, OnoBello.com, Makinde Azeez – Founder, Naijaloaded.com, Olubukola Karibi-Whyte – CEO & Founder, Robert Taylor Media Ltd., Bode Olatoye – CEO at WebCoupers, Charles O’Tudor – Founder, ADSTRAT and Jehu Omoruku – CEO, Gold Touch Technologies Ltd amongst several others.

Moderators of the different discussion panels were Sulaiman Aledeh – Former Channel TV Anchor & Founder Aledeh.com, Yomi Owope – TV/Host & Communications Specialist, Titithedynamite Oyinsan – Host WakeUPNigeria Breakfast Show and Veronica Odeka – Founder, Vane Style.

The one-day interactive conference gathered together New Media practitioners – publishers, bloggers, PR consultants and social media influencers for the first time, who engaged in discussions centered on the conference’s theme “New Media As Future of the Fourth Estate”.

See photos!

#OPANMC2018

Austyn Ogannah- Publisher THEWILL & President OPAN

Stephanie Coker

Yomi Owope

Ismaeel Ahmed

Ramon Nasir

Uche Nnaji

Richard Mofe Damijo

Sulaiman Aledeh

Bukky Karibi-Whyte

Makinde Azeez

Sindy Foster

Ono Bello

Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei

Yomi Owope

Simi Esiri & Bolaji Animashaun

Yomi Owope & Azuka Ogujiuba

Simi Esiri & Bolaji Animashaun

Albert Okumabga

Sulaiman Aledeh, Bukky Karibe-Whyte, Konye Nwabogor, Latasha Ngwube & Onah Nwachukwu

Christabel Iboh, Austyn Ogannah, Charles O’Tudor, Ono Bello, Sulaiman Aledeh & Peter Obiora

Charles O’Tudor, Bode Olatoye, Titi Oyinsan, Jehu Omoruku & Hakeem Adeniji

Tim Elombah, Jehu Omoruku, Daniel Elombah & Malizu Iwodoh

Odia Masade, Meka Oluwola & Charles O’Tudor

Daniel Elombah, Mustapha Chike-Obi, 4. Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei,Veronica Odeka, Isichei Osamgbi & Chude Jideowo

Dapo Olorunyomi, Bolaji Abdullahi, Adesuwa Onyenokwe & Kola Ologbondiyan

——————————————————————————————————————–
BellaNaija is a media partner for #OPANMC2018

 

1 Comments on New Media Publishers, Bloggers, PR Consultants & Social Media Influencers at #OPANMC2018
  • Aare farmland February 18, 2018 at 1:28 am

    People in social media should resist the influence of the so-called influencers. Be YOU. They are are smart “eroding credibility and trust”, we know it is about their pockets and we are just mugus except of course Bella.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija