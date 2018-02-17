New Media Publishers, Bloggers, PR Consultants & Social Media Influencers at #OPANMC2018

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria, OPAN, Nigeria’s premier association of digital/new media publishers and entrepreneurs held its maiden Annual New Media Conference (#OPANMC2018) on February 6th, 2018, at the Wheatbaker hotel in Ikoyi-Lagos.

The Austyn Ogannah-led OPAN hosted some leading personalities across the media, politics and business sectors. They are Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Publisher/Editor-In-Chief TW Magazine, Bolaji Abdullahi – National Publicity Secretary, APC, Kola Olagbondiya – National Publicity Secretary, PDP, Richard Mofe-Damijo – Actor/former Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, Delta State, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Speaker Emeritus, Delta State House of Assembly, Mustapha Chike-Obi, Former MD, AMCON and Executive Vice Chairman, Alpha African Advisory, Chude Jideonwo – Founder of Joy, Inc., Ismaeel Ahmed, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Social Investments), Hakeem Adeniji-Adele – Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Nigeria, Ono Bello – New Media Entrepreneur, Founder, OnoBello.com, Makinde Azeez – Founder, Naijaloaded.com, Olubukola Karibi-Whyte – CEO & Founder, Robert Taylor Media Ltd., Bode Olatoye – CEO at WebCoupers, Charles O’Tudor – Founder, ADSTRAT and Jehu Omoruku – CEO, Gold Touch Technologies Ltd amongst several others.

Moderators of the different discussion panels were Sulaiman Aledeh – Former Channel TV Anchor & Founder Aledeh.com, Yomi Owope – TV/Host & Communications Specialist, Titithedynamite Oyinsan – Host WakeUPNigeria Breakfast Show and Veronica Odeka – Founder, Vane Style.

The one-day interactive conference gathered together New Media practitioners – publishers, bloggers, PR consultants and social media influencers for the first time, who engaged in discussions centered on the conference’s theme “New Media As Future of the Fourth Estate”.

