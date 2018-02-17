The AWP Network Promotes Entrepreneurship at Afe Babalola University

In line with its mission to power small business success for African entrepreneurs through training and support, the AWP Network organized a pitch competition for young entrepreneurs at Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Nigeria.

The event was done in collaboration with the Inspire Young Leaders Summit (IYLS), an organization led by Mide Popoola. The AWP Network provided the tools needed to help these university students complete their business plans and develop their entrepreneurial ideas. At the AWP Network, we strongly believe that working to promote entrepreneurship to the next generation will help to reduce high youth unemployment rates. At the end of the training, AWP connected the winning business plan, pitch, and idea to various resources and business support programs so as to ensure sustainability.

The AWP Network also provided seed funding to the top three (3) winning ideas. Founder of the AWP Network, Mary Olushoga stated, “with the success of this program, it is our intention that this initiative is replicated across private and public universities in Nigeria.”

Feedback from winners and participants as follows:

Gbana Nkasike stated, “I want to express my profound gratitude again to Mary Olushoga and the AWP Network for sowing this seed to help me nurture my business idea and assistance in helping me to bring it to fruition.”

Sharon Agwunobi said, “this opportunity led to my first official feature in a national newspaper. I am still letting this entire experience sink in and not let the fame get to my head. The AWP Network has provided a credible platform for young entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas and to receive financial support. Thank you so much to Mary Olushoga and the AWP Network.

