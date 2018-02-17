BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The AWP Network Promotes Entrepreneurship at Afe Babalola University

17.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

In line with its mission to power small business success for African entrepreneurs through training and support, the AWP Network organized a pitch competition for young entrepreneurs at Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Nigeria.

The event was done in collaboration with the Inspire Young Leaders Summit (IYLS), an organization led by Mide Popoola. The AWP Network provided the tools needed to help these university students complete their business plans and develop their entrepreneurial ideas. At the AWP Network, we strongly believe that working to promote entrepreneurship to the next generation will help to reduce high youth unemployment rates. At the end of the training, AWP connected the winning business plan, pitch, and idea to various resources and business support programs so as to ensure sustainability.

The AWP Network also provided seed funding to the top three (3) winning ideas. Founder of the AWP Network, Mary Olushoga stated, “with the success of this program, it is our intention that this initiative is replicated across private and public universities in Nigeria.”

Feedback from winners and participants as follows:

Gbana Nkasike stated, “I want to express my profound gratitude again to Mary Olushoga and the AWP Network for sowing this seed to help me nurture my business idea and assistance in helping me to bring it to fruition.”

Sharon Agwunobi said, “this opportunity led to my first official feature in a national newspaper. I am still letting this entire experience sink in and not let the fame get to my head. The AWP Network has provided a credible platform for young entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas and to receive financial support. Thank you so much to Mary Olushoga and the AWP Network.  

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

——————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

2 Comments on The AWP Network Promotes Entrepreneurship at Afe Babalola University

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija