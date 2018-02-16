Wakanda in Lagos! First Look as Omoni Oboli, Arese Ugwu, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu attend UBA Premiere of #BlackPanther

The most anticipated movie of the year ‘Black Panther’ which celebrates black excellence and diversity is premiering today, at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki in collaboration with Africa’s Global Bank – UBA.
Omoni Oboli, Arese Ugwu, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Lala Akindoju, Mo Abudu, Noble Igwe and more celebrities have been spotted on the black carpet all dressed up in their African attires, looking like the Kings and Queens they are.
See photos below:
Arese looks presentable. I think tiwa n tiwa is her style….suits her frame
Ebuka is a man of excellence! Everything he does, he does well!
Keep them coming
Lala Akindoju!! That outfit is not for her body structure.
And the ‘Ebukas’ never disappoint.
Ebuka at it again!!!!
Seriously eeehhh… Why are we celebrating this movie here in Nigeria, why Nigerians even carry am for head, when the movie was neither shot in Africa nor did the producers of the movie deem it necessary to cast any of our Nigerian actors in a movie purporting to celebrant Africans… It’s only when it comes to Marketing and Sales that they will remember say Nigeria na Giant of African!
You are bitter. There are many movies that showcase our actors in them, that doesn’t stop other African countries and the world from celebrating with us.
Will Smith recently portrayed a Nigerian Dr. Showing off our brilliance. What’s your point?
Thingy was in it – David oyelowo – and lupita!
the movie was set in wakanda which is fictional, that means they need the infrastructure required for excellent CGI and visual effects. I don’t think anyone needs to tell you why shooting in an African country as at now will be quite tasking giving this premise.
The movie is for Africans of all forms (both those on the continent and those kidnapped centuries ago who are currently in the diaspora). Most of the cast and crew, including the director and co-producers are of African descent. Stop being bitter and unproductive and support such products of Pan-African collaboration.
Counter productive people like you always hold back attempts at progress
Is everything okay?
Africans clearly love to celebrate other people aside themselves. I don’t know when all these black Americans who refuse to identify with black africans at most levels have celebrated good nigerian movies. If I watch Black panther it’s for entertainment like other movies not because of this noise of black casts. Even if it had to shot in studios the producers didn’t deem it fit to casts a single African based actor out of 54 countries considering.
U have made your valid point & those bashing fail to see from your angle. The whole premiere is a fashion parade n display of clothing. Most black africans hardly get it that’s why we remain the laughing stock.
They casted us oh, go back and rewatch. We are there.
You are seriously missing the point. Prehaps you are one of those people who watch movies but dont understand. Fair enough if nollywood is your yard stick for movie excellence then i can understand your obvious confusion at the message sent out by this movie. And you know , you caming for nigerians for celebrating a movie that dared to ask a white man How much he paid for looted artifacts from Africa. Check and arrange your mentality.
@awesome as a nigerian i am celebrating this movie because its about time we see Black ladies embracing their God given beauty. No stupid wig, bleached skin in sight. All 24 carat rich glowing beautiful skin with actual TALENT . Sending a message of blackexcellence. No bum bum senseless shaking. Sometimes when i watch nollywood i catch shame i swear.
Nigerians/Africans do what they do best, perpetuate hatred and division. There’s a lot of ignorance among Nigerians particularly on comic books and marvel movies. They are all connected to other marvel movies, so you can’t just have random cast. Nigerians are so full of themselves and look down on other Africans. This stinky attitude is what makes folks don’t want to deal with Nigerians. Nigerians give more than deliver.
I couldn’t see any other actress play Lupita and Dania’s character, they executed their roles perfectly.
Black panther was an amazing movie. It was well played by the characters and the outfits was simply beautiful.
Ryan coogler, you the man.
A movie uplifting Africa, celebrating blackness, African hair, skin, the center of advanced civilization and what else do some people focus on, it’s not a movie with Nigerian cast, so don’t celebrate.
And Africans cry about white racism but can’t celebrate their own and see them shine
Shame on you “Awesome” and others who liked your comment.
Some of these comments further explain and confirm intelligence is beyond being book smart and boasting in degrees. From constructive criticism standpoint, it’s a good question why wasn’t a movie based on African civilization shot in Africa? But even the question itself is no brainer.
One thing I stand on is, be around people who believe in your vision and will help you bring it to fruition. Every cast member believed in Ryan’s vision which is the reason the movie came out incredible. Their passion was palpable. One has to carefully select who and it’s not based on family, friends, nepotism, popularity, fear of people’s opinion or whatever. You can’t please everybody especially Africans because Africans don’t like good things, hate to see their fellow African/Black prosper which the movie also depicts.
There are so many logistics involved when shooting an epic movie such as this. Did you wonder about the security, accessibility, cost effective, limited resources, medical safety, lack of INFRASTRUCTURE advancement etc in shooting a movie like this in Africa? This is not a movie about your husband cheating on you, a village girl who married a prince and the only scenes you see throughout the movie is in the house, church, most the restaurant. So, did you expect the real sambisa forest to be used in the movie? How safe is it to even walk the streets of Nigeria let alone shoot a movie for hours, days, months and years. The mosquitoes that will bite you alone will send you to another dimension and don’t get me started on other crazy things that go on in that continent. Africa is not as stable and secure. This is not a Nollywood movie, It’s a marvel movie whose core fans are whites and Asians. Only a few Africans read and follow comic books/Marvel movies. This is a movie with lots of intricacies, imagination, and creativity.
The producer, writer, director are telling their story about one of their fictional character who just happened to be from Africa, and the goal is to connect Africans to their multi billion franchise but also tell the story in a way that Africans, black people in general can relate to.
Nigerians, Ghanaians, South Africans and Kenyas ALL had a premier for it in their respective countries but Nigeria is carrying it on her head? You will be alright, buddy.
@tony I don tire for the hype about this movie but it’s worth it. Chai, the movie gave me goosebumps. Just the cinematography alone is a win. Why will they celebrate Naija movies though? They cannot relate to Naija movies, do you celebrate their own movies. some people talk from their yansh not brain at all. Has Naija ever addressed the slave trade and how they sold their own brothers and sisters for small token. If anything, Africans pretend like it never happen but expects blacks to embrace Africa, a continent they were taken from years ago. We look down on Blacks, vice versa. Unity and solidarity is the way to move the continent forward
Black Americans made fun of me for being African in high school but that won’t stop me from seeing the truth. That won’t stop me from supporting something that connected us because at the end of the day, we are all connected to Africa, fictional or non fiction.
I saw the film yesterday but didn’t see Funke Akindele in it as porported. Did she feature in it sha???
Just wondering aloud. Pls tell me the role she played!
Im trying to see your point. This is not even the movie that she was rumoured to be in (which was a lie btw).
No be only “porported”… Continue asking ehn.
She is there naa. Go and rewatch it and tell them to pause at 42:59. Look well, very well you will see her and Genevieve waving from the crowd
Great movie. The day Blacks unite as one entity that will be the day a New World Order is formed. Africa is blessed. Divide and conquer is the most effective, weapon used to surpress the multitude call Africa. Chaos is created and all Common sense just fall apart. A single broom stick breaks easy.
There were a few shots from South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia.
God Bless you @Tony you said it all… “Black Panter” and most of us are running crazy… Like the producers have done Africa a great favour! The movie wasn’t shot in Africa and they never deemed it feet to cast any of our home grown actors… Una dey try!
@Awesome my thoughts exactly. Black people first of all feel so inferior but refuse to acknowledge it. The buzz of the movie is like some kind of black empowerment but Marvel is simply out to make its money by using fiction to make short sighted people think anything has changed. Let us Africans keep focusing on ways to improve ourselves and society. Slave trade was and is going on in Libya I didn’t see many of these celebrities raising their voices for impact. Corruption which is the key disease holding a continent back is not a subject that most popular celebrities even decry on a platform. When it’s time to show outfits a gang steps out.
Let me just end here for now but I really want each of us to think more on how to improve our nation’s and continent instead of always seeking redemption where there is none.
This movie has raised more awareness about Africa than nollywood has ever done, so please sit down with you silly bias. Go back to watching your heavily made up faces and horse hair acytors
I watched this movie and learnt a few facts for instants i never knew the festac head was still in abroad. Supposedly stolen from the great Benin empire. The movie has opened up topics on African history, Dahomey empire, oyo Empire. History that even us in Africa do not remember. I have not watched any nollywood movie that educates na so so side chick, oga on top drama.
Awesome & Tony you guys have made zero valid points.
1. I am going to assume you have not seen the movie yet because if you have, you will quickly realise that this is the first Hollywood production with positive portrayals of Africa and its people. No one is saying this film will change the destiny of Africa. But kudos needs to be given for a job well done. The movie is inspirational, and if you leave the cinema without being motivated to turn your own country into a potential Wakanda then you have missed the point.
2. The cast and crew at all levels, (just look at the end credits) boasts a wide mix of people of African descent. You can check the IMDB credits. You have Africans, African Americans, Afro-Caribbeans, Afro-Latinos, and Africans in the European diaspora all featured. It is clear you just want to rant without doing ample research based on your prejudice against blacks in America.
3. Will Marvel make money from the movie? Of course. Black Panther as a comic has been in existence since the 60s. Marvel has made over 50 super hero movies. Black people are the same ones who were complaining that Marvel was being racist for not developing a movie around the franchise. Now that it has been done, you are still complaining? What on earth is wrong with some you?
4. Also, unless you are absent on IG, or you just don’t follow celebs, you would know that a lot of celebs both local and international made a lot of noise about the crisis in Libya. Naomi Campbell even led a protest in London. Again, this is another sign that you are just hating to hate.
I don’t know which is more shocking. The fact that someone up there 👆🏽 (Anon) said they never knew the festac head was stolen from us and still in ‘the abroad’ or the fact that it was this movie that taught said person about the Dahomey and Oyo empires. SHOCKING!!
If you ask these set of people about the US, they will tell you the 50 states, their capitals, governors and congressmen. They will even read you the Declaration of Independence without looking at any book. Kaiii! So it had to take a Marvel movie to get us to know our history? I’m shook!!
Tony / abi awesome you are a by product of imperialism you cant see beyond the partitioned territories They Put You In. You think we can solve Nigerias problems by looking inside, you cant see the problem is from outside because the imperialist have you exactly where they want you, chasing after your own tail in a pathetic loop of continous ignorance. Watching this movie may stall your loop cycle. Or just open a history book.
Tony, you are lost. you are not even contributing anything to better the continent. All talk no action.
I personally appreciate who actually at least do something in their own way. For example other ethnic groups and races target the mind. They start by building a sense of confidence in their people through fiction and nonfiction.
And it’s important for Africans/ blacks to see themselves outside of poverty, sickness, corruption, and other negative thongs Africa is associated with.
Loooool at funkeeeee I am SHOOKED yeap beyond SHOCKED that u think African history is featured on the curiculum of other nations. Loooool.
And let me just add there was not a single fake hair in this movie all melaniated angels. The only fake wig was used as a weapon. That my dear is an edorsement to Beautiful black africa.
LMAO!! For some reason your comment is/was funny! Buhhaahahaa
Or fake accent oooo.
@Red and True, Yes OOOOO 😂
people that don’t know anything about this movie or its history just start typing ..na wa
A great movie that protrays Africa as the cradle of civilisation, whats not to like. I am tired of movies that type cast blacks as inferior.
I am Nigerian but I don’t understand why some Nigerians are beefing this movie and complaining about home grown actors not been cast in the movie. Lool… I’m sorry but, why do u feel so entitled? This is stupid on all levels! Did Nigeria contribute one naira in its production? So because it’s a ‘black’ movie, Nigerians must be included? The black people cast in the movie, are u saying they are less worthy? Keep deceiving yourselves feeling like u are special. Nigeria has become a joke and people with this stinking proud mentality make it even worse for us. Smh
funke if you want to correct a notion- in your case to prove superior intelligences ( oh and by the way dont u feel correcting typos are beneath your intelligence) -at least make an effort to go over and beyond your victims”” inferior intellect” At least you could have said there are 2 festac Masks made from ivory one in england the other in america. Bet you didnt know that small fact because psycho analysing you through your snutty comment you’d have just lived to upgrade us with that info. As for your comment on the Dahomey and Oyo kingdom the gist is the movie opens up discusssions around these ancient and forgotten civilizations. Im a nigerian i speak 2 nigerian languages. English isnt my mother tongue babe but i can get my facts across without vagueness.
Good movies allow for discussion. this movie was a master piece. its one of those rare movies that entertain and educate leaving you feeling good abut yourself. @funkeehhhhhh I’m more surprised that you feel that African History is taught at Primary or secondary level in the west. I was taught about Victorian/Edwardian history but never African/American/Asian . Come to think about it why would any country teach history of any other nation. I really don’t get your point Funkeehhhhh and all the other people just gassing. Great movie non the less and those outfits are peng