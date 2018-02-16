Wakanda in Lagos! First Look as Omoni Oboli, Arese Ugwu, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu attend UBA Premiere of #BlackPanther

The most anticipated movie of the year ‘Black Panther’ which celebrates black excellence and diversity is premiering today, at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki in collaboration with Africa’s Global Bank – UBA.

Omoni Oboli, Arese Ugwu, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Lala Akindoju, Mo Abudu, Noble Igwe and more celebrities have been spotted on the black carpet all dressed up in their African attires, looking like the Kings and Queens they are.

See photos below: