Mini Mogul! Asahd Khaled is the New Face of Jordan Brand’s Kid Apparel Line

DJ Khaled and partner Nicole Tuck escorted their son Asahd onto the runway on Thursday night as he was unveiled as the New Face of Jordan Kid‘s apparel line.

The 1-year old has lived a superstar life right from birth with DJ Khaled ensuring he was always in the news one way or another.

He was not the only one however. Other famous kids on stage on the night include Fat Joe‘s kid Azariah, Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama and Taboo of Black Eyed Peas also brought his three children.

