Governor Ganduje promises to deliver 5m votes if Buhari contests in 2019

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State ‎on Sunday night promised to deliver 5 million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari if he contests in the 2019 elections, The Cable reports.

Ganduje said this while swearing in the 44 newly elected local government chairmen in the state

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony which was held at the Indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha stadium,‎ Ganduje said:

The overall number of votes scored by the APC candidates is more than what President Buhari scored in 2015 general election, that is to say that if eventually he agreed to contest 2019 general election, I assured you, we will give you five million votes.

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) on Saturday, February 10 conducted elections into the 44 local government councils of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats during the election.

Photos and videos of children voting in the elections quickly circulated on social media, with INEC dissociating itself from the elections.

Ganduje, who witnessed the swearing-in, urged the chairmen to replicate the programmes of the state government at their respective areas.

The governor gave the assurance that the new council chairmen would be assisted by the state government to develop their respective areas.

He said that his administration had done creditably well at the grassroots based on available resources.

Ganduje called on the newly elected chairmen to cooperate with ‎judiciary, security, civil service and traditional rulers to transform their respective areas.

The Attorney General of the state and commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Muktar administered the oath of office to the new chairmen.