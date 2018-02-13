LaunchedInAfrica: Get in Here BellaNaijarians! Here’s how to pitch your Startup at Social Media Week

Hey BellaNaijarians.

Have you heard about Launched in Africa? It’s a platform for African led early-stage startups to showcase products and services that are disrupting industries across the continent.

You, a startup founder, will be able to pitch your business idea in the #LaunchAfrica Pitch Event and Digital Demo space during Social Media Week.

With top VCs, angels & corporate investors as judges, there will be incredible pitches, investors, networking, food and drinks.

If you’re interested in pitching your startup, you may fill this form and you’ll be reached with your pitching slots throughout the course of the week on the Pitch Stage.

Startups selected throughout the week by the mystery judges will then make it on the Innovation Stage for Pitch Day.

What are you waiting for? Go ahead and register HERE.

