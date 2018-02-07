Jumia Treasure Hunt, Free Shipping & Jumia Loves You Discounts! Don’t Miss Out on these Amazing Valentine Deals till Feb. 11th

It’s all shades of romance in the month of February, and if you have any intention of sweeping loved ones off their feet, or blowing their minds this Valentine, then you can’t miss the Jumia Loves You sales!

From Monday, February 5th to Sunday, February 11th, 2018, log on to Jumia.com.ng and enjoy irresistible deals on all categories from Fashion, to Accessories, Cameras, Smartphones, Laptops, Wristwatches, everything and more. Items like the Gionee A1 lite are on sale for N62,990, the Polystar 40 inch LED TV for N95,000, the Frank Oliver OUD Touch fragrance for men (100ml) for N6,770, Century 6KG Twin tub washing machine for N34,500, and the Royal 40 inch LED TV is N85,000!

Also back by popular demand is the Jumia Treasure Hunt, where the quickest of shoppers have a chance to buy hidden products for “almost-free” prices. You will find exquisite treasures like this amazing bundle: the Polystar Microwave with Grill (20 Liters) + Polystar Blender + Toaster all going for a giveaway price of N15,000. The Frank Olivier Oud Touch For Men – 100ml also has a treasure hunt price of N3,000. Elizabeth Arden Arden Beauty EDP For Her – 100ml – Red is hidden somewhere on jumia.com.ng for just N3,000. The Skone Vintage Couple Quartz Watch – Silver retails for a meagre sum of N5,000.

Learn more about how the treasure hunt works!

Get a little more with FREE shopping vouchers! Also, enjoy additional discounts by spinning the Wheel of Love to access more than 100,000 shopping vouchers! Spin every day to get a new discount voucher to shop win.

You can’t afford to miss out on any of these exciting romantic offers. Go all out this season and make bae, mom, dad and all the special people in your life smile. Give love and watch them all return the favour. Log on to Jumia to be part of this week exciting Jumia Loves You offers!

