BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Entered GTBank’s Dusty Manuscript Contest? Don’t Miss this Opportunity to Win a Publishing Deal + Cash Rewards

07.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

GTBank Dusty Manuscript ContestLeading financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank), has launched the Dusty Manuscript Contest to give budding writers the opportunity to win publishing deals for their finished, but yet-to-be-published, manuscripts.

Organized in partnership with publishing houses Okadabooks and Farafina, the contest is part of the Bank’s YouREAD Initiative which is aimed at promoting the culture of reading and inspiring the next generation of award-winning and globally renowned authors. With the Dusty Manuscript Contest, GTBank is seeking to address the challenges indigenous writers face getting their books published. If you are a writer with a story to share with the world, this may be the perfect opportunity to make a living off your work.

The top 3 entries in the Dusty Manuscript Contest will be rewarded with publishing contracts with Farafina as well cash rewards. The top 10 entries will have their books e-published by Okadabooks, including book cover design, book editing, and publicity. The top 25 book authors will also get a 2-day boot camp training on writing, marketing, and branding.

To submit your manuscript, click here.

——————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

1 Comments on Entered GTBank’s Dusty Manuscript Contest? Don’t Miss this Opportunity to Win a Publishing Deal + Cash Rewards
  • TMC February 8, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Thanks a lot for sharing. The link to the website is not opening.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija