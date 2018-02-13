Kerry Washington wishes Uzo Aduba a Happy Birthday… in Igbo!

Looks like Scandal actress Kerry Washington has been getting Igbo lessons from her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha.
The actress wished Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba a happy birthday in Igbo language. Uzo Aduba who turned 37 on February 10 in turn, replied her in Igbo too.
See their tweets below:
WAY TO GO…
Awwwwww, nwunye anyi oh. After 5 years of marriage I still can’t speak my husband’s dialect,haha. Good for her.
Haha!! I’m with you! After 2yrs years all I know are the major greetings! Sigh!
She got it 100% right!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Translate from Indonesian? Twitter yi ti ya were! Ndi ara . Lollll!
Go Kerry!!!