Kerry Washington wishes Uzo Aduba a Happy Birthday… in Igbo!

13.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

Looks like Scandal actress Kerry Washington has been getting Igbo lessons from her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha.

The actress wished Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba a happy birthday in Igbo language. Uzo Aduba who turned 37 on February 10 in turn, replied her in Igbo too.

See their tweets below:

6 Comments on Kerry Washington wishes Uzo Aduba a Happy Birthday… in Igbo!
  • KPỌMKWEM February 13, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    WAY TO GO…

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane February 13, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Awwwwww, nwunye anyi oh. After 5 years of marriage I still can’t speak my husband’s dialect,haha. Good for her.

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Ottawa Queen February 14, 2018 at 1:43 am

      Haha!! I’m with you! After 2yrs years all I know are the major greetings! Sigh!

      Love this! 17
  • ijele February 14, 2018 at 9:36 am

    She got it 100% right!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Red February 14, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Translate from Indonesian? Twitter yi ti ya were! Ndi ara . Lollll!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • AdamaziEvents February 14, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Go Kerry!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
