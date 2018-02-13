The Stars Of ‘Black Panther’ Cover Essence Magazine’s March 2018 Issue

The stars of the highly anticipated film Black Panther; Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Forrest Whitaker, Letitia Wright are the cover stars of Essence Magazine‘s March 2018 Issue.
For the cover story, they speak to writer Karen Good Marable about why this fantasy of an African nation Wakanda, feels so right and so real.
Also, Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett shares how the director Ryan Coogler called her up to play the character of Queen Ramonda, King T’Challa’s mother.
See photos below:
My Gawwwwwwddddd! Look at these Men! T’Challa can GET IT! Thirsttttyyyyy😍😍😍😍😍. And my fine sisters looking so beautiful! Chei! Wakanda FOREVER! We are READY!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Beautiful
Let them do and release the movie jor
Its release!! My family and i are watching on friday.
Black Excellence
MELANIN gorgeousness everywhere!!