BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Happy 15th Year Anniversary! Betty Irabor shares 15 Lessons running Genevieve Magazine has taught her

13.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

Genevieve Magazine founder Betty Irabor is celebrating the magazine’s 15th year anniversary in special ways. First, a special cover with Adekunle Gold was released (click here) and now she’s sharing the 15 lessons she has learned while running the media platform.

Read them below.

1. Keep Fanning the flame of your passion.
There will be days that you will feel drained of all the passion that you started out with but you must continue to place new coal in the fire to keep the flame burning. It’s your passion for what you do that will sustain the vision.

2. Disrupt Status Quo.
The fact that it’s never been done before doesn’t mean it can’t be done. Until you do it, it’s not done yet. Defy stereotypes

3. Guard your values jealously (integrity matters, don’t pawn yours)

4. Never forget that there cannot be rainbows without rain.. learn to dance in the rain while waiting for the rainbows.

5. The world owes you nothing.. free yourself of that sense of entitlement and you will feel less disappointed every time you feel betrayed

6. Tell the world a lie, but tell yourself the truth

7. You are only as good as your last victory.

8. Don’t underestimate your competitors even if they seem “not all that”

9. You don’t have to be extraordinary to do extraordinary things. Nobody was born legend!

10. Etch your name in hearts not on faces.

11. Do it Afraid

12.whenever you wake up is your morning

13. You need blind faith to walk on water. Don’t doubt, Peter doubted and began to sink.

14. You can ride the storm because God is always in the storm.

15. Don’t be afraid to let go of those who no longer bring value into your life

She adds that people should “Remain humble. Give back. Take care of you. Stay fab, don’t hate; hating takes too much effort”.

Photo Credits:
Makeup @houseoftara_intl
Outfit @enthystfashionklinik
Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography

2 Comments on Happy 15th Year Anniversary! Betty Irabor shares 15 Lessons running Genevieve Magazine has taught her
  • wifematerial February 13, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Woman of substance…….you have done well for yourself and impact many generations.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Elise1 February 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Good points that really can change ones life.
    The part where you should lie to the world but be true to yourself. Well done ma.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija