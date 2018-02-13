Happy 15th Year Anniversary! Betty Irabor shares 15 Lessons running Genevieve Magazine has taught her

Genevieve Magazine founder Betty Irabor is celebrating the magazine’s 15th year anniversary in special ways. First, a special cover with Adekunle Gold was released (click here) and now she’s sharing the 15 lessons she has learned while running the media platform.

Read them below.

1. Keep Fanning the flame of your passion.

There will be days that you will feel drained of all the passion that you started out with but you must continue to place new coal in the fire to keep the flame burning. It’s your passion for what you do that will sustain the vision.

2. Disrupt Status Quo.

The fact that it’s never been done before doesn’t mean it can’t be done. Until you do it, it’s not done yet. Defy stereotypes

3. Guard your values jealously (integrity matters, don’t pawn yours)

4. Never forget that there cannot be rainbows without rain.. learn to dance in the rain while waiting for the rainbows.

5. The world owes you nothing.. free yourself of that sense of entitlement and you will feel less disappointed every time you feel betrayed

6. Tell the world a lie, but tell yourself the truth

7. You are only as good as your last victory.

8. Don’t underestimate your competitors even if they seem “not all that”

9. You don’t have to be extraordinary to do extraordinary things. Nobody was born legend!

10. Etch your name in hearts not on faces.

11. Do it Afraid

12.whenever you wake up is your morning

13. You need blind faith to walk on water. Don’t doubt, Peter doubted and began to sink.

14. You can ride the storm because God is always in the storm.

15. Don’t be afraid to let go of those who no longer bring value into your life

She adds that people should “Remain humble. Give back. Take care of you. Stay fab, don’t hate; hating takes too much effort”.