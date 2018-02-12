Adekunle Gold is Genevieve Magazine’s February 2018 Issue Cover Star!

Adekunle Gold is the cover star for the February 2018 issue of Genevieve Magazine. The special edition marks their 15th anniversary and for the cover image, Adekunle Gold was photographed by Emmanuel Arewa of @spotlightpi.

In this issue, Adekunle Gold was interviewed by close friend and collaborator Simi.

Also Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Adunni Ade, Zainab Balogun, Idia Aisien, Bidemi Zakariyau, Adanna of AdannaDavid, Rachel Kerr and more are also featured.

Genevieve Magazine also got some behind-the-scenes info on the highly anticipated movie, Black Panther, from Nigerian-American-British actress Sope Aluko.

Credits:

Styled by Ifeoma Odogwu @hyperfashun

Photographed by Emmanuel Arewa @spotlightpi

Cover look -Tunic by @morafa_official and bejewelled hat by @kemakolamonline