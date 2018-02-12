BBNaija: Cee-C’s Team clears up Marriage & Engagement Rumors – “She still very much single”

Today reports surfaced online about Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Cee-C (real name Cynthia Nwadiora) being married or engaged after fans spotted a band on her ring finger.

Some people also shared photos from an Igbo traditional wedding ceremony with claims that the bride was Cee-C, however, the face of the bride isn’t visible.

Cee-C’s team has come forward to officially debunk the rumors via her Instagram page, saying:

Alot has been said about Ceec , But we chose to clear this up, cynthia is not Married neither is She engaged. She still very much single atleast for now😂😊… #BbNaija #Doublewahala #kingcee

Cee-C is the third housemate in the BBNaija house that has been a subject of marriage speculations following Miracle (click here) and DeeOne (click here).