BBNaija: Cee-C’s Team clears up Marriage & Engagement Rumors – “She still very much single”

Today reports surfaced online about Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Cee-C (real name Cynthia Nwadiora) being married or engaged after fans spotted a band on her ring finger.
Some people also shared photos from an Igbo traditional wedding ceremony with claims that the bride was Cee-C, however, the face of the bride isn’t visible.
Cee-C’s team has come forward to officially debunk the rumors via her Instagram page, saying:
Alot has been said about Ceec , But we chose to clear this up, cynthia is not Married neither is She engaged. She still very much single atleast for now😂😊… #BbNaija #Doublewahala #kingcee
Cee-C is the third housemate in the BBNaija house that has been a subject of marriage speculations following Miracle (click here) and DeeOne (click here).
People should leave this girl alone.
“…the fact that a law graduate cannot complete a sentence” – @airmilia
This applies to most Nigerian graduates! I’ve seen PhD holders who don’t even know the difference between the; they; there and their. I don’t understand how a country can have such a poor educational system. No wonder millions of you run to Ghana and S.A. (aside from the western countries) to get degrees and such!
Please don’t believe anybody that says CeeC can’t complete a sentence. It’s obvious the person doesn’t watch the show. Nigeria has a poor education system but CeeC is not an example. She speaks fluently, almost flawless. I’m not her fan o.
@LOL fear GOD……. Nigerian graduates who ‘DON’T’ even know the ……
You are a part of the problem.
Even if I had seen wedding photos I for ask how manage. She needs to work on her character. Which man apart from an old papa and Tobi can tolerate such an attitude… na wa o…
Tobi tolerate fia. Someone that wants to smash? It’s like you haven’t fallen prey to a yoruba demon before. It’s their M.O, they will beg, sweet talk, take crap just to smash. They start with swag and sweet mouth. If that doesn’t work, they proceed to begging and acting the fool. They figure last last, they will get ‘pity fuck’. The degree of your heartbreak will now be directly proportional to the shakara you gave them. I pity Cece sha, the bad xter the family has been keeping a secret, she has gone to expose on international T.V
What do people want ? If Cee-C starts to sleep with Tobi or let him mess around with her body Nigerians will start calling her names and shaming her, now she is keeping it really people still have a problem with that!!! I guess they would prefer if he was calling the shots in the relationship .
Nne, I am a feminist but you see when it comes to man and woman matter eh, village sense does it.
You see the way Miracle stood up to Nina’s defense without prompting, smiles and encourages her (something Cece quarrels with Tobi about and hasn’t been able to get despite having his mumu button).
Let a man feel appreciated, loved and respected, protect his ego and you will play him like ping pong. You will also earn the respect of people watching.
But nobody is shaming the Nina or the girl that gave someone a handjob or the one twerking on a guy. What are you now saying?
CeeC is a better player sha. How a player doesn’t know that you do not beg a girl for attention or number or sex or kiss or whatever, I still don’t understand.
Who cares? When she acts like a zombie! Whoever she marries would still act same.
Cee c’s problem isn’t that she’s playing hard to get. She’s plainly using Tobi! Cuddles up to him,sends him on errands, coos in his ears,then suddenly turns cold and nasty! Tells the housemates behind his back that he’s not his type but she rubs his arms,thighs, gives him all the right signals, then when the guy is naturally all turned on,she turns everything off. She’s a wicked tease and very uncouth. Her command of English grammar is dismal for a lawyer. Clings to tobi all day and night,forbidding him to interact with others. Very unpleasant girl
iam ceec fan here in uganda and just love their rship with tobi and i miss their love,i wish they could go back to how they used to be.its only her i want to see on the screen i just lovethis girlloo.