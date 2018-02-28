Kwara Lawmakers pass bill to halt Payment of Pensions to Ex-Governors

Former Governors and Deputy Governors of Kwara State will stop receiving pensions if a bill passed by the state assembly is assented to by the governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Sahara Reporters reports.

The bill was reportedly adopted unanimously after the Deputy House Leader, Segilola Abdulkadir, moved a motion for the passage of the bill.

The bill is said to have been forwarded to the House by the governor, who seeks to suspend the law where former governors and their deputies are paid pensions after their tenures.

Asides past governors and deputies, officers who held political offices are also included in the bill.