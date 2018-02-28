Kwara Lawmakers pass bill to halt Payment of Pensions to Ex-Governors

BellaNaija

28.02.2018

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

Former Governors and Deputy Governors of Kwara State will stop receiving pensions if a bill passed by the state assembly is assented to by the governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Sahara Reporters reports.

The bill was reportedly adopted unanimously after the Deputy House Leader, Segilola Abdulkadir, moved a motion for the passage of the bill.

The bill is said to have been forwarded to the House by the governor, who seeks to suspend the law where former governors and their deputies are paid pensions after their tenures.

Asides past governors and deputies, officers who held political offices are also included in the bill.

  • tony February 28, 2018 at 11:36 am

    KUDOS!!!!!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz February 28, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Good one

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • BB February 28, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Mtcheww, then they will steal without impunity while in office

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • jankara February 28, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      No one can ever please you …. right???

      Love this! 1
  • Just Blaze March 1, 2018 at 11:16 am

    This is a fantastic development. Just wondering whatever happened between the Senate President and the Governor. Other states need to follow suite

    Love this! 1 Reply
