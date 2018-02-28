BellaNaija

“I believe in using the platform my career has given me to speak out on important issues” – Lupita Nyong’o for Marie Claire SA’s March 2018 Issue

28.02.2018

Movie star Lupita Nyong’o is on the cover of the latest issue of Marie Claire SA magazine which focuses on Image Makers in the industry.

On the cover, Lupita who plays Nakia in the highly publicized ‘Black Panther’ movie, is gorgeous in a white dress as she poses for the camera.

Her cover tagline reads “I believe in using the platform my career has given me to speak out on important issues”.

1 Comments on “I believe in using the platform my career has given me to speak out on important issues” – Lupita Nyong’o for Marie Claire SA’s March 2018 Issue
  • jankara February 28, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    awww..why not use your platform to show us your gucci gang, hermes and business class travel to exotic locations .???…side eyes @ our own people

    Love this! 3 Reply
MENU BellaNaija