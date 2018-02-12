Lupita Nyong’o covers Allure Magazine’s March 2018 “The Culture of Hair” Issue 💇🏾

Kenyan-Mexican Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o is the cover star for the March 2018 issue of Allure magazine, and in the magazine, the 34-year old star and her hairstylist open up about the looks that were created for the issue.
Allure Magazine shared the cover on Instagram and captioned:
Presenting our March 2018 issue, The Culture of Hair, starring @lupitanyongo. In addition to talking to Nyong’o about her relationship with her hair, we also gave her and hairstylist @vernonfrancois total freedom over the looks. “Lupita and I wanted to show that coil-y or kinky hair has many strengths and can be worn in lots of different ways, celebrating its beauty and versatility,” says Francois.
Talking about her attitude towards her hair while growing up, Lupita says:
Well, I didn’t love my hair when I was a child. It was lighter than my skin, which made me not love it so much. I was really kind of envious of girls with thicker, longer, more lush hair. In my tween years, I started begging my mother to have my hair relaxed. She wouldn’t allow it, though her hair was relaxed. She felt that that was a decision I could come to when I was maybe 18. Around 13 or 14, I had such a rough time with being teased and feeling really unpretty. My dad intervened and spoke to my mom about my hair, and she finally agreed. She took me to the salon in the middle of the school day, and I got my hair relaxed. I felt so much better because it was easier to tame. All the girls in my class had their hair relaxed. Very few had natural kink, so I felt a lot more acceptable.
I had my hair relaxed for most of my teenage years, and that was a whole other world. The upkeep of relaxed hair is a commitment. It took styling it once a week and then having it retouched once a month. I remember doing crazy things, like sleeping with my head above the headboard so that my curls wouldn’t get messed up for the next day. I’d have these terrible neck aches because I was determined to keep my hair as pristine as possible. And it was super expensive. When I was about 18 or 19, I didn’t have a job or anything, so it was really my parents paying for my hair. So I was once asking for some more money to get my hair done and my dad joked, “Why don’t you just cut it all off?” And a few months later, I thought to myself, Why don’t I? I went into the hair salon, and I said, “Let’s cut it off.” It was almost a dare to myself: Can I live without hair? He shaved it right off. It was so scary but so liberating because I went completely bald.
Credits:
Photography: @patrickdemarchelier
Hair: @vernonfrancois
Styling: @alexwhiteedits
Makeup: @dilokritbarose
Nails: @deborahlippmann
Just No….
Honestly I don’t find lupita a beautiful woman in anyway. She doesn’t come across as attractive to me, but I like that she’s black and famous.
Good you added “to me” in your second sentence. Case closed.
LOL but you’re not supposed to find her “beautiful in any way”. First, she doesn’t have the slightest knowledge of your existence. Second, she’s an actor and not a beauty pageant contestant. It’s 2018 please, brains before whatever it is that is your superficial notion of beauty.
Just like how many won’t find you attractive and beautiful. I personally find Lupita beautiful, she has cute eyes and lips. she also has a pretty skin, not because its dark but it’s so smooth, clear and glossy. Her confidence, is attractive.
Doesn’t God have a sense of humor?? I’m sure she has been through a lot of bullying and ill comments about her looks. Just like yours. I’m sure she thought it would take her forever years to climb in Hollywood. But booom! One movie and she is all the way on the top. All the way. Over 10 Vogue covers and counting. Not even Jolie, or Julia Roberts had it this easy. All the way, where your comments can never hurt her anymore. Hehehe, life is Gucci!
The Igbo say “you cannot be taller than me and shorter than me too”. Ok naa, since she didn’t pass in beauty for you, allow her to enjoy her fame and success. Every week she is on a magazine, every week. If you know the history of America, and a white dominated Hollywood, you will understand what this means. Her face is selling. Her ‘not beautiful’ face is selling! Life is Gucci!
:)))))))))))))
I love Lupita. But I notice her interviews tend to be about the same thing. Hair, beauty, growing up in Kenya, being a teenager, style. At some point I want to hear something new. Even if it’s just about relationships. Is it that journalists don’t bother asking? I feel like they are pigeonholing her and eventually she will start sounding vain if they keep focusing on her looks.
Curly or kinky hair in a weave? I don’t have any issues with wearing a weave however it would have been better had she been wearing her natural hair not a wig that is afro kinky.
I do agree with the comment made above. It’s always the same interview her hair her skin. There is more to her than that and I would love to read interviews that talk about other topics
Lupita’s skin tone is fire! There is nothing as beautiful as the black woman
She looks so beautiful in this spread. Love all the pictures.