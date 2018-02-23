BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Missing #DapchiGirls: “We are sorry that it happened” – President Buhari

23.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

Missing #DapchiGirls: "We are sorry that it happened" - President Buhari - BellaNaija

President Muhammadu Buhari has tendered an apology to the parents of the missing girls.

94 girls had been declared missing after insurgent group Boko Haram attacked a secondary school in Yobe State Government Girls Technical College Dapchi.

Although some of the girls had been reported to be rescued by the military, it was learned later that the news was false.

President Buhari, in a statement on his Twitter page, has described the attack as a national disaster.

No effort will be spared to ensure all the girls will be returned to their homes safely, he wrote.

I want the families of the girls yet unaccounted for at the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi to know that no effort will be spared to ensure that all of them are returned safely, and the attackers arrested and made to face justice.

The entire country stands as one with the families, and with the government and people of Yobe State. This is a national disaster. We are sorry that it happened; we share your pain. Let me assure that our gallant armed forces will locate and safely return all the missing girls.

The military has since been deployed in response, and we are now sending more troops and surveillance aircraft to keep an eye on all movements in the entire territory on a 24-hour basis.

6 Comments on Missing #DapchiGirls: “We are sorry that it happened” – President Buhari
  • Nelson Opoku February 23, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    I am really amay uttermost amazement did he said “Natural Disaster” ….Really @nelsonopokuceo

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • tunmi February 25, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      But it is a national disaster

      Love this! 1
  • seriously February 24, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Buhari you are a big liar. This is a failed tactic to play on Nigerian’s gullible minds. If faking missing girls, and act like you found them is your only political strategy to get votes then the country is doomed.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Bowl February 24, 2018 at 1:38 am

    Tell you something, fake Buhari and the whole lot of the idiots pushing this second term agenda, this mission is dead on arrival !

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • gbaskelebo February 24, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    There was indeed a country…

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • tunmi February 24, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Hey BN, thanks for the updates.

    Quick suggestion, how about including a map of Nigeria with the particular state mentioned in the article highlighted or outlined or in some way identified with each news story. You can have someone create these for all 36 states so they can be ready to use.

    It would be greatly appreciated

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija