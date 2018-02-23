Missing #DapchiGirls: “We are sorry that it happened” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has tendered an apology to the parents of the missing girls.
94 girls had been declared missing after insurgent group Boko Haram attacked a secondary school in Yobe State Government Girls Technical College Dapchi.
Although some of the girls had been reported to be rescued by the military, it was learned later that the news was false.
President Buhari, in a statement on his Twitter page, has described the attack as a national disaster.
No effort will be spared to ensure all the girls will be returned to their homes safely, he wrote.
I want the families of the girls yet unaccounted for at the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi to know that no effort will be spared to ensure that all of them are returned safely, and the attackers arrested and made to face justice.
The entire country stands as one with the families, and with the government and people of Yobe State. This is a national disaster. We are sorry that it happened; we share your pain. Let me assure that our gallant armed forces will locate and safely return all the missing girls.
The military has since been deployed in response, and we are now sending more troops and surveillance aircraft to keep an eye on all movements in the entire territory on a 24-hour basis.
