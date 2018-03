Shina Peller’s 12-year-old daughter and Aquila Records’ youngest star, Naomi Peller premieres her second single, Naomi featuring her label mate and fan favorite, Airboy.

Following the release of her hit debut, Believe, the self-titled song Naomi delivers a dance-friendly sound brought to you by hit-making producer Mallow Reelz.

Get “Naomi” on: Tidal | Boomplay | iTunes | Spotify

