New Video: Chief Obi – Alhaji

Nigerian comedian/singer Chief Obi kicks off 2018 with this highlife tune titled Alhaji, his third official single.
The video was shot and directed by Loudfilmx.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
23.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Nigerian comedian/singer Chief Obi kicks off 2018 with this highlife tune titled Alhaji, his third official single.
The video was shot and directed by Loudfilmx.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline