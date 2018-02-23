New Video: Chief Obi – Alhaji

Nigerian comedian/singer Chief Obi kicks off 2018 with this highlife tune titled Alhaji, his third official single.

The video was shot and directed by Loudfilmx.

Hit Play below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>