Obasanjo & Babangida “should allow us to move our country forward” – Tinubu

14.02.2018

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)Bola Tinubu, has called on former leaders of the nation Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida to allow the current crop of leaders “move the country forward, Punch reports.

Tinubu, speaking with State House correspondents, said this in reference to the former leaders’ comments of the present President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Both Obasanjo and Babangida had in separate letters asked that Nigerians vote in a new crop of leaders in the 2019 elections.

Asked to address the letters, Tinubu said he will not “address those shadows.” He said:

I don’t address those shadows. We should let our former Presidents join retirees’ club and take pensions but they can participate in our politics if they are interested.

It is a free world but this freedom is not served a la carte. They should allow us to move our country forward. It is a challenge to every Nigerian.

4 Comments
  • mela February 14, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Let them not show us biko. ………OBJ joined hands to destroy this Country….even you self

    I wish all of you will be expelled from this nation so that we can start afresh#sign#

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • wifematerial February 14, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    and you Thief Tinubu…………..look at this senseless old fool

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • John February 15, 2018 at 6:51 am

    Haba! This man sef…..you don come again. When the good people of Lagos State voted for you twice to move the State forward towards economic prosperity for all, you only moved yourself from being a broke ass to the multi-millionaire/billionaire spectrum. Abeg, go and take several seats afar from where national issues are being discussed.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Oremeji February 15, 2018 at 8:47 am

    And you are any different? The last I checked tinubu, you have the same age bracket as the two of them and your intentions are of the same. Please shift!

    Love this! 9 Reply
