Pro-Buhari Senators stage Walkout over Amendment to Electoral Act

Members of the Nigerian Senate in support of President Muhammadu Buhari staged a walk out against plans of the senate to reorder the election dates, Punch reports.

The lawmakers had in January sought to change the dates for the 2019 elections.

With the amendment, the National Assembly election is to hold first, followed by the gubernatorial and state assembly polls, and presidential election to be conducted last.

The members of the senate, 10 of them, reportedly walked out in protest against the adoption of the report by the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on the Amendment to the Electoral Act.

The 10 members had reportedly claimed the amendment was targeted against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report was however presented by Suleiman Nazif, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, with a majority voting in favour of its adoption.