BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Pro-Buhari Senators stage Walkout over Amendment to Electoral Act

14.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Pro-Buhari Senators stage Walk Out over Amendment to Electoral Act - BellaNaijaMembers of the Nigerian Senate in support of President Muhammadu Buhari staged a walk out against plans of the senate to reorder the election dates, Punch reports.

The lawmakers had in January sought to change the dates for the 2019 elections.

With the amendment, the National Assembly election is to hold first, followed by the gubernatorial and state assembly polls, and presidential election to be conducted last.

The members of the senate, 10 of them, reportedly walked out in protest against the adoption of the report by the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on the Amendment to the Electoral Act.

The 10 members had reportedly claimed the amendment was targeted against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report was however presented by Suleiman Nazif, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, with a majority voting in favour of its adoption.

3 Comments on Pro-Buhari Senators stage Walkout over Amendment to Electoral Act
  • Johnnik February 14, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Just 10. Is that a sign of things to come.. #2019

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Fizzy February 14, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Kia kia kia kia. I laugh in spanish. Does Buhari need a sooth sayer to tell him that his time is up?

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • adelegirl February 15, 2018 at 8:24 am

    What stood out for me is that it appears there are only 10 pro-Buhari senators out of 109. Buahahaaa!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija