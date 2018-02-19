Parent explains why she won’t be Withdrawing her Children from Chrisland School

A parent of children enrolled in Chrisland School, VGC, has reacted to news of a supervisor with the school, Adegboyega Adenekan, alleged to have sexually assaulted a 2-year-old student in 2016.

A video showing the 2-year-old describe her abuse and that of a friend had been played in court during the testimony of a clinical psychologist Olive Ogedengbe.

Chrisland School, VGC, had released a statement saying while they doubt the allegations made against Adenekan, they will ensure truth and justice take its course.

Social media users had demanded a boycotting of the school, asking that parents withdraw their children/wards.

A parent, Pastor Mrs Okafor, has explained why she will not be withdrawing her children from the school.

In a letter titled I Won’t Withdraw My Children from Chrisland School, sent to Instablog9ja, the mother explained that her children have finished from both the primary and secondary sections of the school, and another child of hers is in the same class as the alleged rape victim.

Okafor added that she prays the alleged rape victim wasn’t tutored on what to say.

See the full letter below: