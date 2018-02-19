Parent explains why she won’t be Withdrawing her Children from Chrisland School

A parent of children enrolled in Chrisland School, VGC, has reacted to news of a supervisor with the school, Adegboyega Adenekan, alleged to have sexually assaulted a 2-year-old student in 2016.
A video showing the 2-year-old describe her abuse and that of a friend had been played in court during the testimony of a clinical psychologist Olive Ogedengbe.
Chrisland School, VGC, had released a statement saying while they doubt the allegations made against Adenekan, they will ensure truth and justice take its course.
Social media users had demanded a boycotting of the school, asking that parents withdraw their children/wards.
A parent, Pastor Mrs Okafor, has explained why she will not be withdrawing her children from the school.
In a letter titled I Won’t Withdraw My Children from Chrisland School, sent to Instablog9ja, the mother explained that her children have finished from both the primary and secondary sections of the school, and another child of hers is in the same class as the alleged rape victim.
Okafor added that she prays the alleged rape victim wasn’t tutored on what to say.
See the full letter below:
I’m sorry ma but the fact that this did not happen to your children does not mean it did not happen. That child could not have come up with that story and pointed out one person and even said her friend suffered the same fate after after being tutored. This is a very sad and very sensitive issue and I strongly believe anyone who isn’t helping resolve the matter shouldn’t get involved. May God never allow you know the pain the mother of that child is going through. This letter was mostly unnecessary. If you wont withdraw your child from Chrisland, all the best to you. I however don’t see how this letter helps.
MY POINT EXACTLYYYYYYYY.
This Pastor Mrs. Okafor ia a mad woman. Certainly no intelligent human being, certainly not a woman/Mother will write a letter like this. Is this the way to form solidarity? “You know it is not Mr Adenekan” – So who is the culprit? I think the police should interrogate this woman since she seems to know who. Idiota woman. This is what religious fanaticism causes.
I even suspect this woman….defending someone that you met through a school system????
Everyone is a suspect until the truth is revealed.
She lost me at “…but I know it’s not Mr Adenekan…” in the last line of the third paragraph. She wants people to wait for the trial to be concluded but she’s already passed her own judgement– he’s innocent. Humans of Nigeria. Smh
How does a 2 year old draw a man’s private parts! that is still a mystery to me sha…
Maybe the child is a future Picasso. Ever since the news broke, i have been watching all the two and three year olds around me. They are struggling with/still learning how to colour within borders and draw BASIC shapes. Not to talk of drawing penis. Penis oh.
But there are always exceptions to every rule abi?
This matter is hard. As one who has experienced sexual abuse I know the trauma it can cause. Yet how does one adjudge the testimony of a two year old child?
This matter is hard. May the truth prevail.
Pastor mrs…..please this is not the time for sentiments… it is easy for you to put together this writeup after all it is not your daughter that is involved….what on earth would make a child want to frame an adult…if that little girl in all her innocence says someone touched her then the person did and should be made to face the law. There are peadophiles everywhere and the people we least expect are to blame.May God not let you go through what the mother has gone through.Amen.
It is correct that an accused is innocent until proven guilty. However, there is an allegation of sexual abuse to a minor which is a very serious matter. No parent who’s child comes home with this kind of report, will take it lightly, not even yourself.
This parent is doing what is expected of any parent. It is so easy to sit there and criticize especially when it is not your own child involved. God forbid it happens to your own child then your story will be different. You will definitely not write this kind of open letter
Further, I find your letter very hypocritical because you are indirectly defending the man as you claim that the man is being condemned even before judgement. Well maybe true, (because i have read all sorts on this matter online). You even go as far as stating how good the school is. But guess what, you are doing the exact thing because you are trying to cast doubt on this case. Thereby, insinuation the possibility of the offense not happening.
I know that there is a possibility that the man did not do it. But also note that there is also a possibility that he could have done it as well. Most times, pedophiles are around our kids daily. They are the people we trust to take care of your kids . They are very smart persons who prey on the innocence of a child. They watch and know when to strike (usually when you are not watching). Any cases like this, these schools have a duty to vet and constantly check the personnel they bring around innocent children like this.
Please allow justice take its course. The burden of proof in criminal cases is proof beyond reasonable doubt. Let the prosecution and defense do their jobs. The last time i checked, neither of above is your job. If there is any iota of doubt, that he didn’t do it, He will be discharged and acquitted.
Simple.
I agree with you. Talking absolute nonsense!!! She needs to stay quiet and keep her fight for Mr Adenikan to her closet and prayer. Meanwhile have they medically tested both the man and child? Child molestation is not an easy case and children can be victims of the untold made up stories. So thorough investigation needs to be done!
Of course it’s a “pastor mrs” saying this. You can always trust Christians to come through with the bullshxt.
This sounds like sponsored propaganda to me. Chrisland school will go to any lengths to clear their already tarnished image.
Iread it online that the Mr Adenekan took a lie detector test and did not pass. Chrisland school why all this propaganda? This is so disgusting.
Not to defend the guy, but there is a reason lie detector tests are inadmissible in court in civilized societies. Someone who is nervous and under pressure will fail one. Plus, do you really believe the Nigerian police is capable of administering a lie detector test professionally? How do you know the guy wasn’t beaten and pressured? His not passing a test doesn’t prove jack.
I’m not convinced. I read somewhere that he took a polygraph test concerning this case and the result showed some measure of deception.
Why is Chris land school trying so hard to deny these….
Please show some sympathy and humility whilst trying to clear your name.
I didn’t expect this new level of your below-average response and drama.
I am really disappointed.
Dear writer, apt heading for your letter should be ” in defence of the alleged rapist”! I am sure he has a lawyer !
I personally work with 2-4 year olds! Some 2 year olds are as sharp as a needle: whilst some are as docile as lambs! Some of them can talk for BBC, whilst some can not put together a simple sentence! It all depends on the child!
Honestly the story sounded strange the first time I heard it. The mother decided to teach her 2 year old sex education because she heard about it in church. How does a 2 year old learn about sex? Wjat exactly did she teach her? And then what an amazing coincidence that this unique 2 year old who is being taught about sex turns out to have just been molested (she’s not that old, so the thing must have happened recently).
I’m not saying the teacher is innocent. But it strikes me as really strange the sequence of events. I am glad he has a good lawyer. If he is found guilty, so be it. But I’m not going to assume anything until then.
This is indeed strange and really hard to come to terms with. This child could be very well be telling the truth, but the details such as drawing a penis is one kain oh. Some two year olds can’t even walk straight but still wobble but some are using words that me sef have to check the meaning on Merriam Webster. I detest lie detector tests because they are not fool proof. A person may be very innocent but fail a lie detector test by sheer anxiety and fear while the test is being administered. Finally, how do we know the parent of the child does not have an axe to grind (perhaps with the school) or is purposefully deflecting the real source of abuse by looking for a scapegoat and drawing the attention elsewhere? Hopefully, the courts will help sniff out the guilty party.
My niece was climbing stairs and windows before she turned one. She knew all the words to her favorite cartoons before she turned 2. Every two year old is not the same. Some kids are more advanced in speech and all than their mates. Why would the child call his name in particular if he was so innocent?
I don’t understand how any parent would consider it necessary to teach a 2 year old about sex and sex education.
Sadly, it has actually become necessary. As soon as they begin to speak and understand, it is important to teach them about private areas of their body that no one else is allowed to touch. It is called “the underwear rule”. Child abuse is rampant and we cannot pretend it doesn*t happen. The people who abuse children do not consider whether the child is 5 months or 10 years, neither should parents.
I have refrained from speaking on this issue because it is a dicey one.
First of all, it is wrong for anyone to blatantly defend the another on the basis of, ‘ i know he can’t do such’ as is implied in this letter. You can NEVER know anyone that way much less a teacher whom you do not live with. I am sure even his wife cannot make such a boast. The world is full of evil.
That said, is it possible he abused the child? Yes, even babies can be abused. But I am careful to pronouce him guilty based only on a 2 year old’s testimony. Haven’t you seen situations where you playfully ask a child, ” who beat you? or ” who broke your toy? ” etc and they just points to the nearest person to them who wasn’t even there in the first place? I honestly don’t think it is as straight forward as ‘she mentioned his name’. I have no sympathy for pedophiles, I tell anyone who cares to listen that I would draw blood if anyone tries this with my child, but I would also not rush into judgment based on the details we have been given so far. There are just too many alternative explanations.
For instance, the child’s ability to draw a penis could also have come about by other means. A lot of parents still sleep (and have sex) or shower with their kids, assuming they are too young to know anything. Some watch movies with sex scenes with little children present. Many Nigerian men pee indiscrimately in public, they just whip it out in broad day light shamelessly. Many little boys of that age still run around naked without a diaper. I AM IN NO WAY SAYING THAT IS WHAT HAPPENED HERE ( screaming for emphasis). My point is, abuse is not the only explanation.
Is there no way to medically ascertain if abuse took place? I really hope that lawyers on both sides would do all within their power to see that justice is served.
Thanks for your balanced perspective. I pity the child, no matter how this case turns out she is still a victim. However I crave the endulgence of the public to please calm down on passing judgements based on “I THINK THAT” or “I heard that”. A proper investigation should be done to get to the root of this matter.
Whether you feel it’s possible or not ask yourself ‘what of if by chance he’s innocent?’
Pastor Mrs Okafor I put it to you that you are a Buffon for not only thinking this but also having the audacity to write and send to blogs. You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself. Are you kidding ? What does a mother have to gain from claiming her 2 year old from a random teacher ? Financial gain or what ? Are you guys so sick and evil that you’d rather believe this made up theory of the child being coached than testimony from the child in the presence of medical experts ? “Should men now be scared to go to work” that stamenet aline shows your INNATE BIAS against your kind. Seek help because your behavior is very abnormal and alarming especially for a mother. I hope you don’t have daughter because they are not safe with you.
I wish they kept the media out of this for the sake of the child. She is my daughters age. Imagine how it will be like to be known as the child who was abused. I will go to great lenght to protect my child from that. Please they should look for a way to do this without the media.
@chrisland, please can you sack your PR person because this strategy isn’t working. At least show some empathy instead of trying very hard to protect your brand. This strategy is making your case worse and your brand will be dead when all this is over. It is so obvious that this letter is fictitious and simply a PR stunt. Emotions are involved here and we are talking about children, who cares about the chrisland brand now but the life of an innocent young girl and possibly so many others that are yet to speak up.