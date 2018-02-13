Chrisland School releases Statement concerning Child Molestation Case | READ

The management of Chrisland School has released a statement addressing the issue of a supervisor with the school sexually assaulting a 2-year-old pupil.

The supervisor, Adegboyega Adenekan, had been charged to court after the child relayed the events of her alleged abuse to a clinical psychologist, Olive Ogedengbe.

The 2-year-old had described the abuse in detail, a video recording of her session with Ogedengbe showed, and had drawn Adenekan’s private part.

Chrisland School, in the statement, clarified that the alleged abuse was said to have occurred in VGC, not Lekki as is reported.

The school added that although they doubt that the alleged abuse took place, they will also ensure that the truth is discovered, and will prosecute the accused if he is found guilty.

Photo Credit: @chrislandinfo