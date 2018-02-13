Chrisland School releases Statement concerning Child Molestation Case | READ

The management of Chrisland School has released a statement addressing the issue of a supervisor with the school sexually assaulting a 2-year-old pupil.
The supervisor, Adegboyega Adenekan, had been charged to court after the child relayed the events of her alleged abuse to a clinical psychologist, Olive Ogedengbe.
The 2-year-old had described the abuse in detail, a video recording of her session with Ogedengbe showed, and had drawn Adenekan’s private part.
Chrisland School, in the statement, clarified that the alleged abuse was said to have occurred in VGC, not Lekki as is reported.
The school added that although they doubt that the alleged abuse took place, they will also ensure that the truth is discovered, and will prosecute the accused if he is found guilty.
Read the statement below:
Photo Credit: @chrislandinfo
This is so sad………….I pray the judiciary system will not fail both parties..
this are my question was the child examined? why two weeks after your child told you about this before reporting to the school? where would the alleged abuse happens ? I presume everyone will be in class and the toilet per school is always busy and also there is always female and male toilet? I pray they follow due process so righteous man will not suffer for nothing, and I also that the girl and her parents get justice if actually the ugly situation occur.
God. What a stupid, insensitive statement. Blaming the mother and talking crap about reputation, structure and safety measures.
What a mess of a country this is.
There is a side of the story that the mother first went to the supervisor when she noticed, accused him and the supervisor said no one will believe her cos of his reputation coupled with the fact that he is a Pastor. It is not just about the school, I don’t believe a 2 years old can cook up such story.
Can you imagine the comment. Sir, it’s not about you but the welfare of a child. Make it about the child
Just horrible! Useless statement with no empathy ..taking zero responsibility…shame! Learn from your western counterparts…this is no way to handle such an issue.
Na wa oh. How does one recover from this? Everyone in this incident…their life has been irrevocably altered.
That child…to be so expressive at 2.5 years. Wow 2 and half oh. I don’t think there are many 2 and a half year olds who can be so graphic.
The mother nko? And the father. Chai.
And the man, weather guilty or not is already condemned.
And for Chrisland to be so adamant that the measures they put in place cannot allow such abuse says a lot. Normally, org would distance themselves from the personnel. They are one of the long established schools…imagine one useless hireling will just come and discredit decades of hard work.
Shivers.
Observation: This Chrisland letter is not dated.
I am so disappointed in what this school has just written; how disgusting. All they are concerned about is their reputation na wa o!
Both the school and the defendant are innocent until proven guilty. The school’s statement is a welcome move and it gives voice to the “other side” of the story.
Can you imagine what these people are saying? after reading such a statement from them, i am in shock. The statement sounds somehow.
Very stupid statement. I would withdraw my kids from the school just because of this rubbish statement. This is part of the reason why victims don’t come forward. Very insensitive. Revealing the mother’s occupation which is as good as exposing the identity of the child. Its now as easy as checking which blogger has a daughter who goes to Chrisland. What does a two year old stand to gain from implicating the Supervisor?
Chrisland doubts the abuse ‘ever’ took place! Jesus of Nazareth!! The things people do for money
The owners/board of Chrisland schools and everyone doubting this, l hope you hv children. When they are in trouble l hope you doubt them
This is a very disappointing statement from Chrisland Schools. Sometimes it’s better to be quiet than to utter such insensitive nonsense.
Mad world.
This is not an apology; people were accusing them for being silent and they made things even worse with their response. I hate it when people don’t take responsibility for their actions. Whether it’s in Lekki, or Idimu or GRA or VGC, it happened in your school; Christland. Such an irresponsible organization/school. If it were in other countries, your school would’ve been shut down while the case was and is ongoing. You made things worse by this shambolic response. You tried to “save” your school (which most useless organizations do as opposed to being remorseful and taking responsibility), on the contrary you guys made yourselves look even more incompetent and will lose most your current pupils and students, and would-have been pupils and students. Child abuse or abuse of any form/kind is NOT a joke. Totally useless institution!
A TWO YEAR OLD GIRL TALKING ABOUT DRAWING A MAN’S PRIVATE PARTS.. I DON’T BUY IT.. REALLY.. THIS MAN IS BEING HUNTED BY WITCHES FROM THAT SCHOOL.. EWO… EWO.. WHICH WORLD ARE WE LIVING?/ BLACK MAN WICKED OOOO
This is disgraceful Chrisland School and the entire management . To blame the mother of the victim for a paedophile’s actions is a whole new low. Disgraceful! I hope the school suffers for defending him.
Chrisland School if you are reading this, I am disappointed. You have failed absolutely in this response. I call FOWL!!! But hey, this is what I expect from a Nigerian institution faced with this kind of issue. They don’t know how to combine empathy and logic. We like to copy the Americans but we won’t copy the good stuff. Watch how they deal with PR disasters of this nature. A baby who is now 2yrs and 11mths was defiled when she was just one year old? Because I’m seeing November 2016 here. Please help me. And all you have to say is Chrisland School has been around for over 40 years yen yen yen. We have tight security yen yen yen. Shut up!!! We don’t care. We care that a baby was defiled and her innocence taken, her private parts destroyed, her psyche disrupted and her mother totally shattered rn. And that is what you have to say to your stakeholders??? How is the devilish perpetrator affording to hire a SAN? What have you done for the victims (child and parents) to ensure their sanity and assure that you are doing your best? In Nigeria we have a long way to go in creating a comfortable and healing environment for victims of sexual abuse. From 0 years to 99years old and beyond. Everyone deserves love. At least everyone that doesn’t commit a hideous crime. And no one should come here and say the useless man is innocent until proven guilty. No. He is guilty until proven innocent. How will a 2yo give detailed information like that if it is not true. Is she a film writer that she will be forming story? Anyone that says she was force fed the details is mad. Pure madness is doing that person. I’m so upset. I’ll stop here. Let me check if there’s an online petition or GoFundMe. I need to be useful to this case.
This is the point where anybody whose child attends this school, needs to withdraw their children, these gullible individuals are insensitive and do not care about your children just your money.
Whether it happened in your premises or not, it is a staff of your school, an authority figure representing your school, Imagine, organizations, companies, sports clubs even Hollywood production companies that have fired rape perpetuators lately, should condone and ignore rape accusations then, because after all it didn’t happen in their premises.
Lastly, whether two weeks or two years, rape allegations especially with this type of graphic descriptions by a 2 year old should not be treated with levity. Shame on you ChrisLand authorities, let me not pray that it happens to your own children.
What a terribly written and insensitive letter!
For a 2 year old to accurately draw a genital is quiet disturbing…. Most 2 year old can’t hardly draw a decipherable object.
The search light shouldn’t be focused on the accused only, could there be more people involved. Questions should be asked about her nanny at home if there’s any, any relative living with them, family friends or domestic staff
She has been abused both physically and mentally.
Yes trying to shift attention from the school to other people. She mentioned the name of the teacher. If some one else were involved she would have mentioned it.
School is more concerned about its reputation than the welfare of the child. Totally insensitive.
Shame on you, Chrisland!!!! You need to fire your PR manager. You should be more concerned with the safety and well-being of your KIDS. That’s a two-year old baby we’re talking about.
THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. PURE DISGRACE!!
Please can parents start withdrawing their wards from that school? thanks
You should be protecting the Child. The child is first a priority. Your statement shows how much of your brand reputation you are trying to shield. If I am a parent of your school I will withdraw my child, because I can see clearly your loyalty is to your brand and teachers than my child. Show concern a little.
We have kuku already seen his face on Twitter, As for this statement – extremely insensitive.
Hmm, i believe the young girl. It is practically impossible for her to give such explicit description about the incidence.I am disappointed that a school like Chrisland can make such emotionless and insensitive statement parents and Guardians must wake up, study your children and ask questions. A lot of us faced the same thing while we were young, but we were too sacred of our parents to report. I rmber my maths teacher (Mr. Augustine) in Class 2 in St Annes Kakuri Kaduna calling me during break time to the back of the class and pulling me close to his pennis. After then, i never responded when he sends my friend to call me. This man beat the hell out of me during maths class and i hate maths till date.
Also in Secondary school. Mr Olugbesan a Music teacher who later became my maths teacher called me to his Quarters and was talking to me cant rmber what about next thing his penis was touching me. He later became my maths teacher and oh well i never listened in class and i avoided him. The worst part was our driver Edward who dipped his hands into my privates when i was about 7 years old, i told him i was going to report to my father, and he begged and begged me. I cried all day and was very moody sad that no one probed me about what happened. I know a friend who was raped in school by her teacher. This sexual molestation of young and helpless children happen everyday by people we trust with our kids, teachers, drivers, maids and even relatives. For the school to say it is impossible, and a conspiracy .against them is just wrong and unacceptable. A lot of ladies i know were molested in school at a very young age.
I went to chrisland in the 90’s and I experienced bullying from my teachers, instead of some of the teachers to uplift and encourage a student that responded to positive affirmations (me if you didn’t get that), some of them were very mean. Although not all of them were, my nursery teachers were awesome but from primary 3 oh Lord!. High school was just as bad too (different school) some teachers were evil and demeaning. Both were private institutions yet i had similar experiences but worse in the latter. The effects were more emotional than physical, rarely got flogged (I am a guy)
Dear Mother of Child X,
I am so proud of you! You must have broken through enormous barriers to get your two year old to speak about rape, to help her, and to even help another family with an 11 month old in the same situation. You also are very courageous to raise awareness on this problem.
I am appalled at the school statement. That they can declare that they ‘doubt’ that it happened when the court has not cleared the perpetrator speaks volumes about who they are. It also goes to show how bad behaviour can become institutionalized. Indeed I tried to imagine how this could happen at school, until I read the letter. It is filled with misplaced values.
I want to encourage you, Mother of Child X, as you go through this harrowing experience of saving your child, getting justice for her, deconstructing the damage. I want you to hear my supportive voice and others encouraging you, above the noise of those screaming you down. You have succeeded in encouraging me to commit to
being even closer to my child, who incidentally is also two, to pay attention to her emotions and to support her no matter what.
Your child and indeed no child should have gone through this. I thank the psychologist who got the child to narrate her ordeal. Your child is awesome, she communicated very well for her tender age, she was compassionate of the other child and had the strength to relate such a wrenching ordeal. I am happy she is getting the help she needs. I hope this heart breaking ordeal ends for you and your family soon with justice served in court.
Love from a mother.