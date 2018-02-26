SeetheTrophyNG: President Muhammadu Buhari to receive the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Aso Rock

On March 7th, 2018, history will be made as President Muhammadu Buhari is prepared to host the authentic one-of-a-kind FIFA World Cup Trophy at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock at Abuja.

All is set for the monumental feat as we look forward to seeing the President of Nigeria accompanied by his executive council lift the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Afterwards, fans in Abuja and Lagos will also get an opportunity to see and take pictures with the World Cup trophy. Join the conversations online using the hashtags #SeetheTrophyNG and #ReadyFor.

Again, this is a signal for the Super Eagles; our beloved team that will be at the World Cup Tournament later this year, if the World Cup Trophy can come to Nigeria this year, then we will keep our fingers crossed to bring it home.

