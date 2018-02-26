Usain Bolt signs for Football Team

BellaNaija

26.02.2018

Usain Bolt. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Probably the world’s greatest athlete Usain Bolt has announced that he’s signed to a football team.

Bolt made the revelation on his Twitter page, saying he’ll reveal what football team he signed with on Tuesday.

He wrote:

I’ve signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT 👀

Bolt has always made public his love fro football.

He had wanted to join Manchester United, a team he’s openly declared his love for.

He announced recently that he’s had a trial at Borussia Dortmund.

Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

