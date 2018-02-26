Usain Bolt signs for Football Team

Probably the world’s greatest athlete Usain Bolt has announced that he’s signed to a football team.
Bolt made the revelation on his Twitter page, saying he’ll reveal what football team he signed with on Tuesday.
He wrote:
I’ve signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT
— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 25, 2018
Bolt has always made public his love fro football.
He had wanted to join Manchester United, a team he’s openly declared his love for.
He announced recently that he’s had a trial at Borussia Dortmund.
Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Goodluck!