Are you #ReadyFor the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour? Here’s how to Win an All-Expense Paid VVIP ticket from Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is creating a huge emotive experience for Nigerians with the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour. An all-expense VVIP ticket to go see the most prestigious trophy in the sports universe when it arrives in Lagos is up for grabs.

The word out there is that Coca-Cola is rewarding lucky consumers with a VVIP experience as they get to fly winners into Lagos from any part of Nigeria, provide 5-star accommodation, enjoy the VVIP treatment from Coca-Cola and let’s not forget the hang out with top celebrity personalities at a VVIP Trophy Viewing event.

Simply follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook and participate in the VVIP tickets challenge.

Also these radio stations, Cool FM, Brilla FM, Wazobia FM and Naijainfo have Coca-Cola branded radio activations going on that engage their audience and give out VVIP all-expense paid tickets. Just tune in daily and participate!

Join the conversation online using the hashtag #SeeTheTrophyNG and #ReadyFor.

